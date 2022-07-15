The Chainsaw Man Fandom Is Already Obsessed With The War Devil

Chainsaw Man has officially returned prior to the arrival of its anime adaptation later this year from Studio MAPPA. While the popular and bloody manga series made a comeback, surprisingly, Denji is nowhere to be found, with the latest installment following a new protagonist going by the name of Asa Mitaka. Gaining the power of the War Devil, Asa is now able to horrifically transform peoples' body parts into weapons of destruction and seemingly has an ax to grind with Chainsaw Man and is seeking to use him to bring back nuclear weapons to the world.

If you haven't had the chance to read this new chapter of Chainsaw Man, you can currently do so for a limited time on Viz's website, with Tatsuki Fujimoto returning as both the writer and artist for the bloody and bizarre world that is filled with devils and those unfortunate enough to make deals with them.

