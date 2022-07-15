The Chainsaw Man Fandom Is Already Obsessed With The War Devil
Chainsaw Man has officially returned prior to the arrival of its anime adaptation later this year from Studio MAPPA. While the popular and bloody manga series made a comeback, surprisingly, Denji is nowhere to be found, with the latest installment following a new protagonist going by the name of Asa Mitaka. Gaining the power of the War Devil, Asa is now able to horrifically transform peoples' body parts into weapons of destruction and seemingly has an ax to grind with Chainsaw Man and is seeking to use him to bring back nuclear weapons to the world.
If you haven't had the chance to read this new chapter of Chainsaw Man, you can currently do so for a limited time on Viz's website, with Tatsuki Fujimoto returning as both the writer and artist for the bloody and bizarre world that is filled with devils and those unfortunate enough to make deals with them.
Was the War Devil your favorite new character introduced in Part 2 of Chainsaw Man? Do you think we'll see the headless Bucky make a comeback based on fan response? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Denji and his fellow devil hunters.
Fan Art For The Win
DEVIL of WAR pic.twitter.com/kER4oOkcdP— ᴜᴍᴇ (@PECOPECOSUPIPI) July 12, 2022
More Art
War Devil #チェンソーマン pic.twitter.com/BZQ7wdQXBu— Hyde (@tabakko) July 14, 2022
An Interesting Catch
War's scar reminds people of Sugimoto from Golden Kamuy.— Kumi (@D_Kumii) July 12, 2022
Fun Fact: The author of Golden Kamuy was listed as a victim of the Gun Devil. pic.twitter.com/edAwCaCKXe
Rest In Peace Bucky
ommmff,, war devil !!!!— 💣 (@an33dl) July 12, 2022
rip bucky 🐓 pic.twitter.com/Xmn690eAK7
Seems Familiar
War Devil & Control Devil from the Chainsaw Man manga. pic.twitter.com/aEFAS3DbJr— CHAINSAW MAN (Manga Panels) (@CHAINSAW_Manga) July 13, 2022
Give It Up
EVERYONE GIVE IT UP TO ASA MITAKA THE WAR DEVIL pic.twitter.com/lR1zBoUfRE— hiro YOSHIDA ALIVE IN CSM PT2 (@nirofumi) July 12, 2022
More Art
War Devil pic.twitter.com/yuqzHqzKLL— psudonym (@psuedofolio) July 13, 2022
She's Kind Of A Big Deal
I want people to know how big of a deal it is for Fujimoto to openly reveal one of the 4 horsemen of Apocalypse soo casually in the opening chapter. The war devil reveal had me shakin' pic.twitter.com/LnRu3LJNwa— KonTV (@Kontv_) July 13, 2022