Chainsaw Man Part 2 Debuts with First Chapter: Read

It took some time, but Chainsaw Man wasn't about to let fans down! The series is back with new chapters, and creator Tatsuki Fujimoto is putting his all into part two. After all, the hit manga launched chapter 98 through Shueisha earlier today, and the big chapter sets up a world of trouble for Denji even his whole ordeal with Makima.

As you can see here, Viz Media's Shonen Jump catalog has the new chapter ready to gov. The new chapter is available in English for stateside fans to read. So if you want to meet a headless chicken devil, well – your time has come.

Chainsaw Man, Ch. 98: Your favorite manga’s back with a brand new chapter! New chapters will come out every Tuesday! Read them FREE from the official source! https://t.co/5Y7qopJ6K7 pic.twitter.com/f5pcGfUKjj — Shonen Jump (@shonenjump) July 12, 2022

This new part comes after Fujimoto wrapped the first major section of Chainsaw Man in 2020. At that time, the artist told fans they would bring the series back for part two at some point. Work got underway on the comeback as soon as possible while Fujimoto juggled other work for Shueisha. After all, the artist released a slew of one-shots since Chainsaw Man went into hiatus, and the critical hits have turned Fujimoto into one of the industry's most beloved creators.

Now, Chainsaw Man is back, and that means Denji has a lot to do. So if you are not caught up on the series, you can check out the manga digitally or in print through Viz Media right now. And for those who want more details, you can read the series' official synopsis below:

"Denji was a small-time devil hunter just trying to survive in a harsh world. After being killed on a job, he is revived by his pet devil-dog Pochita and becomes something new and dangerous-Chainsaw Man!"

What do you think of this latest Chainsaw Man debut? Are you eager to see how part two goes down? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.