Chainsaw Man Interview Has Fans Worried About Yoshida's Future

Chainsaw Man has returned to the pages of its manga with the second blood-dripped chapter of the series, though the star of the original chapters, Denji, is nowhere to be found. In his place stands a young girl who has been possessed by the War Devil, Asa Mitaka, who is actually gunning for the Chainsaw Devil. While this protagonist is new to the franchise, the series has brought back an original player from the earlier chapters in Yoshida, with a recent interview with creator Tatsuki Fujimoto having fans worried for the young devil hunter.

In a recent interview, the creator of Chainsaw Man dove into Yoshida's popularity and how it was a surprise to the artist:

"I thought Yoshida would be ranked lower. I didn't realize he was that popular until my assistant told me, but I still don't know why. He doesn't have much of a background so I was puzzled when I saw the results."

When Fujimoto was began speculating why Yoshida gained such popularity, the mangaka believed it might have to do with "his looks".

If you're unfamiliar with Yoshida, the devil hunter made a pact with the "Octopus Devil", allowing him to summon octopus tentacles from out of nowhere while also having the ability to disperse some ink to blind foes in his path. With each pact that a human makes with a devil, there is a price for the human to pay for these new powers, though Yoshida's price has yet to be revealed in Chainsaw Man proper.

In the latest chapter of Chainsaw Man's second part, we see Yoshida "joining forces" with Asa, not knowing her current status as the War Devil, as a part of a "Devil Hunter's Club" at their school. While Yoshida has yet to be placed into any danger in this new installment, this interview certainly has fans nervous regarding Fujimoto's surprise at his popularity.

The anime adaptation for Chainsaw Man is set to arrive this fall from Studio MAPPA, though the release date is still anyone's guess.

Do you think Yoshida is set to die in this new arc of Chainsaw Man? How do you think we'll see Denji return as the Chainsaw Devil? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Chainsaw Man.

Via D_Kumii