Chainsaw Man Writer Reveals His Biggest Hurdle in Scripting the Anime

Chainsaw Man is one of the most anticipated new anime adaptations of the year, with the story of Denji and his fellow devil hunters recently returning for the second part of the manga. During this year's Anime Expo, a number of creative minds behind the upcoming series joined forces to dive into the production, with the likes of MAPPA's CEO Manabu Otsuka, Series Composer Hiroshi Seko, and Executive Director Makoto Kimura sharing their thoughts. In a question and answer session, the creators explored the biggest challenges of bringing the story from Tatsuki Fujimoto into the realm of animation.

Our own Megan Peters attended the Chainsaw Man Panel at this year's Anime Expo which took place earlier this month, with Hiroshi Seko explaining the biggest hurdles that both himself and his team faced in adapting this wild and often brutal storyline:

"Seko-san is asked how his team adapted the manga's unpredictable pacing into a script for the anime. The writer shares things are case by case with each episode and by the chapter being adapted. We try our best to create each script best for the story. But there are times when we review things, if they are running a little long, we adjust a little. Or if it needs more time, we add a little bit of padding."

Seko wasn't the only creator at MAPPA to comment on the upcoming adaptation, with Makoto Kimura also addressing the gore of the series, with Chainsaw Man never holding back when it came to Denji carving his way through a variety of devils:

"Kimura-san is asked how Chainsaw Man will handle gore and whether censoring or blurring will be used to tone it down. The producer says first, we are not censoring anything. You won't see any cross-hatching or whatnot. We want to be true to the original manga. We want to do our best to stay to the story, so what you see in there, we want to bring that to the fans."

A specific release date for Chainsaw Man's anime adaptation has yet to be announced, though that might change in the next few weeks as the series is set to make a splash at Crunchyroll Expo.

Do you think the anime adaptation of Chainsaw Man can live up to the manga? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Denji.