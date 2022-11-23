Chainsaw Man Art Turns Pochita Into Anime's New Best Girl

Chainsaw Man is moving through its first season, and that means everyone is falling for the world's cutest devil dog. While guys like Denji are popular with fans, no one can touch Pochita when it comes to popularity. In fact, the chainsaw devil has become one of anime's big icons, and one artist is taking Pochita to the next level with an adorable anime girl makeover.

The work comes from Weibo user mumianmian123 as you can see below. After taking in season one, the Chainsaw Man fan decided to ink an alternate world where Pochita isn't a dog but a girl instead. And as you can tell, the adorable makeover makes Denji and Pochita the ultimate sibling duo.

They Turned Pochita into an Anime Girl pic.twitter.com/Rs3fWQfImH — Pochita  (@NezukoSocial) November 22, 2022

Pochita, the Purest Pup

Obviously, Pochita looks rather different here, and that is bound to happen when you transform a dog into a human girl. However, some of their features are similar despite the overhaul. For instance, Pochita has huge eyes here, and their chibi stature is impossible to overlook. So while Denji looks the same, his little sister looks plenty different.

READ MORE: Chainsaw Man Debuts Special Ending for Episode 7: Watch

This artwork has some fans wishing Chainsaw Man took this route with Pochita in real life, but of course, the manga had reasons for making the chainsaw devil a dog. Sure, this makeover gives Denji the kind of human companionship he craves, but Pochita fulfills that need in their own way. Plus, Chainsaw Man needs Denji to be at a disadvantage when it comes to socializing with other humans. The story is all about his growth in that way so having a humanoid sister would throw Denji off track. But still, it is hard to look at this AU art and not wonder about what could have been.

Want to know more about Chainsaw Man? You can catch up on the series and Pochita's journey below thanks to its official synopsis: "Denji's a poor young man who'll do anything for money, even hunting down devils with his pet devil-dog Pochita. He's a simple man with simple dreams, drowning under a mountain of debt. But his sad life gets turned upside down one day when he's betrayed by someone he trusts. Now with the power of a devil inside him, Denji's become a whole new man-Chainsaw Man!"

What do you think about this adorable Pochita remake? Are you loving Chainsaw Man season one so far? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.