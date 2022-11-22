Chainsaw Man Releases Episode 7 Ending: Watch

Chainsaw Man is now working its way through the anime's debut season, and it has celebrated Episode 7 of the series with a brand new ending theme sequence! One of the biggest differences that Chainsaw Man's anime has over the rest of the Fall 2022 anime schedule is that each new episode of the series has been accompanied with its own ending theme unique to it. The first six episodes of the season have demonstrated just how wildly different each of these endings could be, and that's definitely true for the one launching together with Episode 7 of the season.

Chainsaw Man Episode 7 has officially premiered and fans have seen how Denji and the others take on the Infinity Devil. With this newest episode also comes a brand new ending theme too titled "ALL KINDS OF KISSES." Performed by ano, this newest ending theme is dramatically different from the others too as it imagines the franchise as a retro video game release from several decades ago. You can check out the ending theme for Chainsaw Man Episode 7 below:

How to Watch Chainsaw Man Episode 7

Episode 7 of the series picks right back up where it left off as Denji and the other members of Special Division 4 need to escape from the clutches of a strange devil power, and it's just as bloody of a finale to it as you would expect. Now's the perfect time to check out the anime as it's crossed the halfway point of its debut season, and if you were interested in catching up, you can now find Chainsaw Man streaming with Crunchyroll. As for what to expect from the series, they tease it as such:

READ MORE: Chainsaw Man Censors the Anime's Grossest Scene Yet | Chainsaw Man Unleashes New Promo For Episode Seven: Watch

"Denji is a teenage boy living with a Chainsaw Devil named Pochita. Due to the debt his father left behind, he has been living a rock-bottom life while repaying his debt by harvesting devil corpses with Pochita. One day, Denji is betrayed and killed. As his consciousness fades, he makes a contract with Pochita and gets revived as 'Chainsaw Man' — a man with a devil's heart."

What did you think of the ending theme sequence for Chainsaw Man Episode 7? Where does it rank among your favorite endings in the series so far? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!