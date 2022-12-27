Chainsaw Man's Season Finale Gives Denji a New Power

Chainsaw Man's first season has released its season finale, pitting Denji against the Katana Devil in a fight to the finish. With Katana Man holding a connection to the Yakuza that had kept Denji under its thumb to pay off his deceased dad's debts, this battle works on a number of levels and also sees the Chainsaw Devil given a new power that might come as a surprise to viewers who have been watching Denji's bloody and hilarious adventures from Studio MAPPA.

Denji's fusion with his beloved canine, Pochita, not only allowed him to have chainsaw blades burst forth from his head and arms, it also has made him nigh-immortal, as he can lose limbs, be cut in half, and generally receive wild amounts of damage. Should Denji manage to guzzle down blood, he can quickly heal from any damage that he receives, which unfortunately is a similar power that Katana Man has. As Denji had his heart replaced by Pochita, so to did the Katana Man have something similar happen to him, making for a dark reflection of the Shonen protagonist, and during their fight, Denji was able to one-up the antagonist thanks to a power that the fiend did not have.

Chainsaw Legs

During their fight inside a subway car, Denji's arms are slashed off by the Katana Man, along with the blade jutting forth from his head. Luckily for the Chainsaw Devil, he has other blades at his disposal as Denji is able to slash his opponent straight down the middle using his legs, making for quite the surprising end to the confrontation.

(Photo: MAPPA)

At present, Studio MAPPA has yet to confirm that a second season of Chainsaw Man is on the way, though considering the popularity of its anime adaptation, as well as there being plenty of manga material that has yet to be adapted, it's a surefire bet that it will only be a matter of time before we see Denji and his fellow devil hunters return to the small screen. For those who haven't been following the manga, rest assured that there are more bloody battles and hilarious moments to come.

What did you think of Chainsaw Man's season finale? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Chainsaw Devil.