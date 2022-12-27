Chainsaw Man Finale Hints at Major Character Introduction

Well Chainsaw Man fans, the day has unfortunately arrived where viewers must bid a fond farewell to the first season of the MAPPA anime production that introduced countless fans to the tragic tale of Denji and his fellow Devil Hunters. With the twelfth episode of the series once again pitting Denji against the Katana Man, a second season hasn't been confirmed as of yet, though the anime adaptation has left a major hint that Chainsaw Man will return by hinting at the arrival of a major manga character.

When last we left Chainsaw Man's anime, Aki was struggling against a familiar threat, as the Ghost Devil was being wielded by the young girl who was backing Katana Man and used the Snake Devil to swallow the creepy apparition whole. With the villain being subdued, MAPPA used a large percentage of the episode to focus on Denji proceeding to enter a bloody battle with the dark reflection of himself. Hilariously, the installment ends with a hilarious competition between Denji and Aki that helps illustrate that despite Chainsaw Man's blood and guts that are present throughout the series, it has the ability to turn on a dime and give viewers some of the most hilarious moments of 2022's anime roster.

Chainsaw Man Dropped The Bomb

The character in question that was hinted at in the final moments of Chainsaw Man's first season finale is Reze, a young girl who seems to have affection toward Denji, and without going too deeply into spoiler territory for a potential season two, will play a major role in the future events of the anime adaptation.

(Photo: MAPPA)

While MAPPA has been tight-lipped when it comes to Chainsaw Man's anime returning, it's a surefire bet that Denji and his Devil Hunters will make a comeback, considering both its popularity and the sheer amount of material that is yet to be translated from the manga. Rest assured, if you thought the events that took place in Chainsaw Man's first season were wild, you haven't seen anything yet as some big bloody battles await the young boy who was fused with the Chainsaw Devil.

You can catch Chainsaw Man's season finale on Crunchyroll here.

