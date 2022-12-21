Chainsaw Man Season One Introduces Its Angel Devil at Last

Chainsaw Man's first season has recently presented Denji and his friends with quite the challenge, and many devil hunters weren't able to survive the latest trials and tribulations. With the Katana Man and his allies unleashing a surprise attack on the Chainsaw Devil and his allies, a new team needed to be put together to bring the fight back to Makima's enemies. While a number of new fiends were introduced, perhaps one of the most striking in the bunch was the Angel Devil, who made quite an appearance in Chainsaw Man's latest entry.

Considering the fact that all devils draw their strength from mankind's fear of their given identity, such as the Gun Devil being so strong due to humanity's fear of the handheld weapon, it might come as a surprise to see that there even is an Angel Devil in Tatsuki Fujimoto's series as angels aren't quite as feared in comparison to sharks, blood, and violence to name a few. Being introduced as a part of the new cadre to replace the heavy losses that Makima's team suffered as a result of Katana Man's assault, the Angel Devil was introduced, sporting large wings and a halo, while also seemingly sporting an aloof personality to boot.

Chainsaw Man's Angel

While the Angel Devil's powers have yet to be fully fleshed out in the anime adaptation, they were explored in the manga, though if you don't want to have them spoiled as the first season of Chainsaw Man draws to a close, you might want to steer clear of the following breakdown.

Besides having the ability to fly thanks to her wings, the Angel Devil can absorb the life force of those that she touches, transforming said life energy into a deadly weapon that becomes more powerful the more years that she takes. In the future of the anime, should it continue following the events of the manga, we'll see what tools of destruction the Angel Devil can spawn after she steals anywhere from five to one thousand years of life force.

Unfortunately for Aki, despite getting some serious backup via the Angel Devil, the Shark Devil, Spider Devil, and Violence Devil, it wasn't enough to help him in winning a fight against a familiar fiend, as the Ghost Devil returned on the opposing side of the aisle. Chainsaw Man has one more episode before the first season comes to an end and while a second season has yet to be confirmed, it seems a surefire bet that MAPPA will return to the world of Denji and his fellow devil hunters.