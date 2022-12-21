Chainsaw Man Readies for Season Finale With New Aki Trailer: Watch

Chainsaw Man has been having a strong run of episodes this Fall, but now the anime is getting ready for its big season finale with a special new trailer showing off some of Aki's coolest moments from the series thus far! The anime adaptation taking on Tatsuki Fujimoto's original manga series was the most anticipated new anime release of the year overall, and it really lived up to that hype when the anime fully premiered as part of the Fall 2022 anime schedule. It might have been a lot of fun for fans, but now the anime is coming to an end as it readies for its season finale.

Chainsaw Man's first season will be ending with its next episode, and it's such a big occasion that Studio MAPPA is really going all out to help highlight just how far the anime has come in just its first season alone. There's no better example of this than with Aki as he started out a very quiet type of character, and by the end of this first season is now on the path to taking the center the stage of its action. You can check out Aki's journey with Chainsaw Man's special trailer below:

How to Watch Chainsaw Man's Season Finale

Chainsaw Man will be bringing its first season to an end with Episode 12 of the anime airing on Tuesday, December 27th in Japan. The finale will be streaming with Crunchyroll as soon as it hits too. While there has yet to be any word on whether or not the anime will be getting a second season just yet, there's plenty of time to catch up with the rest of the first season's episodes streaming with Crunchyroll as well. They tease the anime as such:

READ MORE: Chainsaw Man Confirms Season Finale Release Date | Chainsaw Man Episode 11 Ending Released: Watch

"Denji is a young boy who works as a Devil Hunter with the 'Chainsaw Devil' Pochita. One day, as he was living his miserable life trying to pay off the debt he inherited from his parents, he got betrayed and killed. As he was losing his consciousness, he made a deal with Pochita, and got resurrected as the 'Chainsaw Man': the owner of the Devil's heart."

What are you hoping to see from Aki in Chainsaw Man's season finale? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!