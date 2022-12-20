Chainsaw Man Creator Mourns Himeno in New Letter: Read

Chainsaw Man's anime is revving up for the grand finale of its debut season, and the series creator behind it all couldn't help but mourn over Himeno's tragic passing in a new letter updating fans about the current state of the series! As the anime's first season gets ready for its final episode, the final arc of the season kicked things off with a bloody attack that took out some of the series' biggest fan favorite characters. As it turns out, these characters were actually some big favorites of the original creator as well as he couldn't help but bring up Himeno when addressing fans.

During Chainsaw Man's stage presentation during Jump Festa 2023 this past weekend, original series creator Tatsuki Fujimoto shared a special statement with fans about his reaction to the ongoing anime. While the creator didn't exactly know where the anime would be in its run when crafting the letter, he couldn't help but note how Himeno's impact on the second half of the season and beyond following her death.

What Does Chainsaw Man's Creator Think of Himeno?

"Thank you all for coming to the Chainsaw Man stage," Fujimoto's letter to fans during Jump Festa 2023 began. "I don't know when you're reading this, but I'm sure the anime is going very well. In the second half of the Chainsaw Man anime, Himeno is the focus of the drama. Himeno is the kind of person who leaves little bits of her own stuff at Aki's house. I think that Himeno leaves something little by little in each of you, and that it will remain after her death."

Continuing further, Fujimoto noted that Himeno's death left an impact not only on fans, but on himself as well as he was surprised by it when revisiting his own work, "I felt an unpleasant sense of comfort that Himeno had left something behind in me as well. I don't often re-read my own manga, but I was moved by the fact that I could receive something from myself on such occasions. I don't know where the anime is at right now, but I hope to continue to enjoy it with you all in the future."

