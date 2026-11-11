Classic Shonen Sparks Reboot Rumors After 24 Years

A forgotten anime classic of the 2000s is again in the spotlight after a cryptic post, sparking reboot rumors. Reboot anime series have taken over the industry in recent years, especially with the release of The Ghost in the Shell and Magic Knight Rayearth. With the anime industry growing in massive popularity worldwide, it’s not surprising that it has long become one of the mainstream forms of media. Dozens of anime shows and movies are released each year, introducing unique stories across all kinds of genres. However, despite the newer releases, it can’t be denied that fans still have a soft spot for the 1990s and 2000s shows.

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Unfortunately, a majority of the series released during that time never really adapted the entire manga. While some shows maintained a huge fan base over the years, some became known as underrated classics after they couldn’t stand the test of time. GetBackers is one such incredible series that didn’t get the adaptation it deserved. However, with the new rumors circulating around, it might be possible for this 2000s hit series to make its unexpected comeback. The rumors began after @reclaim_00 shared a teaser video hyping the return of a popular Shonen, and all hints point towards GetBackers.

GetBackers Might Be Making a Comeback With a Reboot Anime

The video was initially released in Japanese before the X handle shared an English version. The caption reads, “the strongest duo is back in action” while the video sheds more light on what to expect. It doesn’t drop the name of the series, but it drops enough hints for fans to guess the name. The video mentions that the manga was serialized in Weekly Shonen magazine and has sold over 18 million copies over the years. Not only that, but while the anime debuted in 2002, the manga began serialization in 1999, so it makes sense that the video mentioned the series was famous during the 1990s and 2000s.

The information was shared by a fairly new account that hasn’t posted anything except the announcement video. The first video got over 10 million impressions, causing enough hype before the official reveal. Fans might have to wait at least a few days or weeks to know what to expect from the series. Since the anime never fully adapted the manga, there is a possibility for a sequel instead, but a reboot adaptation after more than two decades would actually make more sense. The original anime doesn’t have catchy visuals, and it requires a modern adaptation to attract new fans.

GetBackers Deserves a Second Chance For Its Unique Story

Image Courtesy of Studio DEEN

Written by Shin Kibayashi and illustrated by Rando Ayamine, the story centers on a duo of superhuman operatives, Ginji Amano and Ban Mido, who go by the title of GetBackers. While Amano can generate electric currents with his body like an eel, Mido’s speciality lies in his mysterious Evil Eye, which allows him to create illusions in the minds of his foes. They work as a freelance repossession team based in Shinjuku, Tokyo, as most of their missions revolve around the lost or stolen items of their clients.

The duo has an exceptionally high success rate, and they undertake varying jobs. Thanks to their flawless record, all kinds of clients seek their aid. It goes without saying that the duo wouldn’t turn anyone down because they are broke. Their targets often range from ordinary personal belongings to advanced weaponry, but the story takes a drastic turn when they get into a more dangerous situation than they bargained for. As their troubles continue, the truth behind their complex pasts slowly begins to unravel.

Head down to the comments to tell us if you are excited for the anime to return. Or you could tell us your favorite GetBackers moment.