3 New Anime to Watch If You Miss 2000s Anime

The 2000s were the era when anime began to enter the mainstream, with several series emerging during this period, including what would eventually become known as the Big Three. It was an era defined by shonen anime, which ultimately shaped its identity. These series weren’t overly dark or focused on being modern, yet they still offered intriguing narratives.

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This is exactly what One Piece, Bleach, and Naruto delivered at the time. While many anime since then have tried to capture the same vibe, three anime from 2026 perfectly recreate that era. From rowdy shonen energy and a mix of classic shonen clichés to a successor to a 2000s masterpiece, these are three anime you shouldn’t miss.

3) Psyren

©Toshiaki Iwashiro, Shueisha/PSYREN Secret Society

Psyren is the perfect Fall 2026 anime that captures the vibe of 2000s anime, as the manga itself dates back to 2007. It was one of the shonen series that was axed shortly after reaching 100 chapters, bringing its story to a premature end. However, the dedication of its fans has finally led to an anime adaptation, and the studio has done a great job of making it feel like a 2000s anime while retaining a modern touch. Still, it is the series’ core elements that perfectly capture that retro vibe.

The protagonist, Ageha Yoshina, is the kind of rowdy shonen hero who feels remarkably similar to Ichigo from Bleach. The story begins with the protagonist receiving a phone call in a telephone booth, inviting him to take on a challenge in a new world that is eventually revealed to be an apocalyptic landscape with a game-like structure. Psyren is the perfect blend of modern and 2000s anime that fans will undoubtedly love watching in 2026.

2) Black Torch

Image courtesy of Studio EEK

Psyren isn’t the only series to receive a revival through an anime adaptation in 2026. Black Torch is another anime that stems from a cancelled shonen manga. The source material had only 19 chapters before it came to an end, and the 12-episode anime adaptation perfectly captures its entire narrative. The series embraces classic shonen clichés, and Black Torch does it well.

With a protagonist who is just as rowdy as a classic shonen hero while sharing similarities with Jujutsu Kaisen‘s Yuji, the anime delivers the perfect blend of old and modern shonen vibes. However, the main reason it feels so much like a 2000s anime is its striking similarities to Naruto, thanks to their many shared elements. Black Torch is a concise anime that captures what shonen series, especially those from the 2000s, are all about while still feeling modern.

1) Daemons of the Shadow Realm

Image Courtesy of Bones Film

One of the most famous anime of the 2000s, Fullmetal Alchemist emerged as one of the defining series of an era when anime was entering the mainstream. It was a masterpiece that continues to hold its reputation to this day. This is why Daemons of the Shadow Realm, the second series from the original author’s creator, is the perfect successor to Fullmetal Alchemist, capturing all the elements that made the classic so memorable.

With Daemons of the Shadow Realm also being produced by Bones Film, the anime visually resembles Fullmetal Alchemist. Its premise revolves around the bond between siblings, specifically twins, while its fantastical elements incorporate the Japanese spiritual themes that remain popular in anime today. There honestly couldn’t be a better pick among 2026 anime to capture the perfect 2000s vibe while still feeling fresh and modern enough to keep viewers engaged without getting bored.