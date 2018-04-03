Fans Celebrate ‘Cowboy Bebop’s 20th Anniversary

You ready, Space Cowboy? You may not believe it, but today marks the 20th anniversary of Cowboy Bebop. The anime made its low-key debut on April 3, 1998 and unwittingly ushered in a new era for anime. The artful series not only made fans fawn over its sci-fi action sequences, but its balanced themes turned Cowboy Bebop from an ordinary space Western to a full-on classic.

So, as you can image, fans have a lot to say about the anime’s milestone anniversary.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In the slides below, you can find just a smattering of reactions fans have posted to social media over Cowboy Bebop. The anime’s birthday has brought togethers fans from all walks of life as they celebrate what makes Shinichiro Watanabe’s iconic series so touching. And, no — Ein and his immeasurable cuteness is not everyone’s top reason.

From Bebop’s crew to Spike’s existential musings, everyone has a different reason to love Cowboy Bebop. Everything about the anime screamed ingenuity at its debut, and many consider the anime as a pioneer in the space Western genre because of its unique aesthetic. Not only did the seres widen the genre, but Cowboy Bebop went so far as to become the face of anime as a whole in the early 2000s. The show’s unexpected debut in the US blew up, and Cowboy Bebop spearheaded the medium’s western takeover alongside shows such as Dragon Ball Z and Sailor Moon.

20 years later, Cowboy Bebop remains an integral part of the medium, and its legacy has only grown stronger since its debut. Spike Spiegel’s ragtag crew has been immortalized by fans and critics who’ve come to call Cowboy Bebop one of the best anime series of all-time. The show’s reach continues to grow as programs like Toonami air it on repeat, and western pop culture has embraced the deep nostalgia backing all things Bebop. So, it seems the least fans can do today is wish the anime a very happy birthday after all its done.

For those unfamiliar with Cowboy Bebop, the series was first created by Sunrise in 1998. It was directed by Shinichiro Watanabe, with scripts written by Keiko Nobumoto, character designer Toshihiro Kawamoto, and songs composed by Yoko Kanno. Set in the year 2071, the series explores many existentialist philosophies as it follows the adventures of Spike Spiegel, and a group of bounty hunter misfits aboard the titular spaceship the Bebop.

Have you checked out Cowboy Bebop? When did you first get introduced to the anime?Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!

blumspew

Happy 20th anniversary to #CowboyBebop. Still jammin’ after all these years. Thank you Shinichiro Watanabe, Yoko Kanno, Toshihiro Kawamoto and entire cast and crew for creating this masterpiece. So grateful to be a part of it. And giant thank you to #Toonami and to all the fans. — Steve Blum (@blumspew) April 3, 2018

MaryEMcGlynn

Directing the dub for Bebop changed my life in so many ways. I’m beyond grateful to be a part of this amazing show and family. Love you Space Cowpeople, especially you, Spike! @blumspew @WendeeLeeVO @MelissaFahn #BeauBillingslea #CowboyBebop #20years https://t.co/r7hajRTfkW — Mary E. McGlynn (@MaryEMcGlynn) April 3, 2018

babsdraws

happy 20th anniversary #CowboyBebop ♡



Thanks for setting my anime expectations and standards EXTREMELY HIGH when I was very little and ruining almost ever other anime I’ve seen since. ♡ pic.twitter.com/MKYbEf8SYG — ･ﾟ ? ???? ???? ? ﾟ･ (@babsdraws) April 3, 2018

EmmaFyffe

MegaRan

Cowboy Bebop is 20 years old… still holds up. still my all time fave. — MatMania 2 in NOLA 4/6 (@MegaRan) April 3, 2018

OXIAClD

anyway i’ve been binging cowboy bebop pic.twitter.com/Hwqz1LN1mF — molan (@OXIAClD) March 31, 2018

tanekastotts

Today is the 20th anniversary of Cowboy Bebop, a show that influenced, inspired, and made one hell of impact on my life.



OK! 3…2…1… Let’s Jam pic.twitter.com/KypR7O56ac — Taneka Stotts [??????] (@tanekastotts) April 3, 2018

YoungPopess

Happy 20th Anniversary to Cowboy Bebop! These two still give me cry-face ?? pic.twitter.com/bCJvJNPcHK — Sufyawn Sleepins (@YoungPopess) April 3, 2018

yumecaty

On Cowboy Bebop’s 20th anniversary, I’d like to reflect on why I am the show’s biggest fan. I have a tattoo of the Swordfish II. I listen to Yoko Kanno’s soundtracks on a regular basis. I also have dated a guy for 6+ years who looks kind of like Spike. — Caty McCarthy (@yumecaty) April 3, 2018

witchthrone