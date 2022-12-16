Creed Star Michael B. Jordan Talks Sequel's Anime Influence

Major celebrities such as Megan Thee Stallion and John Boyega haven't been shy when it comes to sharing their love of all things anime, but perhaps the biggest star to dive into the medium has been Michael B. Jordan. The actor who has appeared in the likes of Black Panther, Without Remorse, and Fahrenheit 451 is preparing to enter the ring once again for his boxing film series Creed and recently confirmed that the next fight will have some heavy anime influences thanks to one of the biggest boxing animes around, Hajime no Ippo.

Michael B. Jordan is in fact so appreciative of anime that he started a fashion line in the style of Naruto, creating an aesthetic that honored the Hidden Leaf Village and its ninjas. Talking with The Hollywood Reporter a few years back, Jordan discussed how anime played a role in his life, with his outfit as the Marvel Cinematic Universe villain known as Killmonger even being fashioned from the look of the prince of all Saiyans, Vegeta:

"I just grew up on it. I evolved from watching Saturday morning cartoons. Next, I discovered other forms of animation, Disney and Pixar. Then, of course, once the internet really got going, I was able to find animation from Japan. My passion just grew over the years, and I found myself being an avid anime fan."

Hajime no Creed

Discussing Creed 3 with outlet Total Film, Jordan discussed the influence that the boxing journey of the young Ippo had on the journey of Adonis Johnson and how anime was a big influence on the movie series that acted as a spiritual successor to the Rocky films:

"With boxing anime like 'Hajime no Ippo,' I really love the inner dialogue of what's going on and happening in the ring from the characters. It was really important to me that we see the emotional journeys of both Donnie and Damian in those scenes, and anime definitely played a part with that inspiration."

Creed 3 will hit theaters on March 3rd, 2023, pitting Michael B. Jordan's boxer against a new opponent in an old rival played by Jonathan Majors, who has recently made waves thanks to his role as the Marvel Cinematic Universe's next big threat, Kang.

Do you think we'll see more anime influences in the future of Jordan's film career? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of boxing anime.

Via Slash Film