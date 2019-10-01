Michael B. Jordan Explains the Power of Naruto, Dragon Ball

Michael B. Jordan is no stranger to the world of “nerddom”, having appeared in sci-fi thrillers such as Chronicle, along with starring roles in superhero films like Fantastic Four and Black Panther. Wearing his love of anime on his sleeve, Jordan is starting a clothing line with the company Coach, specifically featuring the most popular ninja anime franchise around: Naruto. Recently, in an interview with the publication of High Snobiety, Michael opened up about his love of both Naruto and Dragon Ball and broke down both franchises significance to the world.

The interview can be found here, with Jordan going into detail about his love of anime and the impact it has had on his life overall:

Jordan noted how the introduction of both Dragon Ball and Naruto were so important for some kids growing up, finding the ability to “see themselves” in the characters of the popular anime series:

“There’s a whole community lying dormant that has a thirst for seeing themselves in anime, and having characters that represent them so they don’t have to imagine that hard. I think as anime starts to become more and more popular, you’ll start to see that thirst and desire for these characters that look more like the world that we live in.”

Dragon Ball Z and Naruto have managed to cultivate a huge audience around the world, but specifically in the United States when both were shown on Cartoon Network’s Toonami block.

