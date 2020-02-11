WWE Star Xavier Woods to Co-Host Crunchyroll Anime Awards

When it comes to anime, there are millions of fans out there. In fact, the fandom has surged as of late thanks to the growing popularity of anime in the West, and many of its old-school supporters are sharing their favorite series with others. That is why one star has decided to help head the Crunchyroll Anime Awards, and it is none other than Xavier Woods.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Earlier today, the news announcement about Woods went live thanks to Crunchyroll. The site confirmed the WWE star will co-host the annual event alongside another familiar face.

“Please give a warm welcome to co-hosts, Tim Lyu (the host of Crunchyroll) and WWE Superstar and Anime fan, Xavier Woods AKA Austin Creed,” the site shared.

And now… OUR HOSTS! Please give a warm welcome to co-hosts, Tim Lyu @TLyudacris (the host of Crunchyroll) and WWE Superstar and Anime fan, Xavier Woods @XavierWoodsPhD AKA Austin Creed! 🔥🏆🎉 Watch them LIVE on February 15 at 5 PM PST! pic.twitter.com/tbILGuPaB7 — The Anime Awards (@TheAnimeAwards) February 10, 2020

As you can see above, the pair will join together on February 15 for the big awards. You will be able to watch them live on Twitch and honor some of the best series from 2019. Of course, those picks include Demon Slayer, Vinland Saga, and many more. And for all you WWE fans, the show will be a nice way to keep in touch with Woods.

After all, the wrestler is inactive these days thanks to an injury. Woods has been in the pro circuit for years now as he’s worked under TNA and WWE. Currently, the wrestler is part of The New Day including Kofi Kingston and Big E. The trio has gone on to win multiple Tag Team Championships to become the longest-reigning tag team in the history of WWE.

Will you be tuning into this awards ceremony? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!