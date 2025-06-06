Crunchyroll’s Cat Apocalypse Anime Coughs Up a New Trailer: Watch

“Run! The adorable cats are here. In 20XX, the world is dominated by cats. A virus which turns anyone who touches a cat into a cat has spread into a worldwide nyandemic. Cats rub against people, turning them into cats. Can humanity fight their urge to pet cats to survive in this cat-ridden world?” A post-apocalyptic cat comedy? Meow we’re talking! All kitten aside, Nyaight of the Living Cat has released a new trailer and key art! Based on the manga Night of the Living Cat written by Hawkman and illustrated by Mecha-Roots, this anime is sure to whisker you away into its claw-fully adorable cat-aclysm where the fate of the world will change furrever!

Animated by studio OLM (Pokémon, The Apothecary Diaries, Berserk), not only will the cat puns and horror film references allow you to enjoy every meow-ment, but you’ll jump purr joy at the fantastic mewsic by The Yellow Monkey with their OP theme song “Cat City” and ED theme “Matatabi” by Wanima. Whether you’re a cat person or you have to take anti-hiss-tamines for allergies, you’ll be feline fine with this purr-fectly hiss-terical cat-astrophic apocalypse anime coming July 6 to Crunchyroll!

Take a Paws for the Most Purrfect Cat-aclysm

Starting July 6th, new episodes will be streaming every Sunday on Crunchyroll where available including North America as Sony Pictures Entertainment handles distribution across Asia and Japan. To kick this series off with a bang, Anime Expo in Los Angeles on July 3rd plans to host a special early screening of Episode 1 at on the Crunchyroll Stage. In addition, the world premiere of Episodes 3 and 4 of Nyaight of the Living Cat has been announced to be included in Montreal, Canada’s official selection of this year’s Fantasia International Film Festival (July 16-August 3) before streaming on Crunchyroll and broadcasting in Japan (more details available here).

The main cast of voice actors includes Masaaki Mizunaka as amnesic cat cafe employee Kunagi, Reina Ueda as cat-loving high school student and cat cafe shop assistant Kaoru, Reiji Kawashima as cat and ninja-obsessed university student Arata, Yu Serizawa as conflictingly feline-allergic high school student Tsutsumi, Subaru Kimura as bold eldest son of the Ward family Len Ward, Yoshiki Nakajima as the smart second son of the Ward family Masaki Ward, Hiroki Yasumoto as cat café regular Tanishi, Ryota Takeuchi as cat café Megokoro Nekome owner Gaku. There will also be Tomoko Miyadera as Grandma, Kazuyuki Okitsu as Keisuke, Atsumi Tanezaki as Suoh, Satoshi Tsuruoka as Mitsuru, Hiroshi Naka as Kouji, Toshiyuki Morikawa as Gunslinger, Tessho Genda as Translator, and Shigeru Chiba as Narrator.

Along with a litter-ly purrfect cast, more voice actors have been announced to have joined the team: Tomoko Miyadera (Naruto, Coraline, Skyrim), Kazuyuki Okitsu (JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, Fruits Basket), Atsumi Tanezaki (Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End, The Ancient Magus’ Bride, Spy x Family), Satoshi Tsuruoka (Tower of God, Mob Psycho 100), Hiroshi Naka (Delicious in Dungeon), Toshiyuki Morikawa (2025’s Devil May Cry, Sonic the Hedgehog 3, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth), Tessho Genda (Kaiju No. 8), and Shigeru Chiba (One Piece, Fist of the North Star, Dragon Ball).

Under director Tomohiro Kamitani and executive director Takashi Miike, the screenplay is by Shingo Irie, Takao Maki is the character designer, music is by Koji Endo, with planning and production by Sony Pictures Entertainment and Slow Curve. As much as the anticipation for this paws-itively purrfect premiere stresses meowt, come next month, it’s meow or never! Be sure to add Nyaight of the Living Cat to your anime cat-alog to watch!

