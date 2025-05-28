New Postapocalyptic Adventure Anime Confirms Fall Release Window

Even in the aftermath of an apocalypse, the future looks lush and green to these girls in Touring After the Apocalypse. After all, traveling across the country must be much easier when there’s no traffic nor other pesky tourists crowding the otherwise popular sites like the Hakone hot springs and the Tokyo Big Sight.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Although a general release window for Touring After the Apocalypse had previously been announced with a teaser trailer and key visual in February to be released sometime this year, now we know more definitively when to expect this bright, hopeful post-apocalyptic anime!

Sakae Saito

A Lush Post-Apocalypse to Extend the Carefree Summer Vibes into the Fall

On the official Touring After the Apocalypse X/Twitter account, it’s officially been confirmed for the anime’s release window of October 2025! The release window was also announced on the official Aniplex YouTube channel where the voice actresses Konomi Inagaki as Youko and Miyu Tomita as Airi hosted a livestream along with other key staff members. During the live stream, the crew also discussed their experiences working on Touring After the Apocalypse as a production. As an adaptation of the ongoing 7-volume manga by Sakae Saito, the mangaka also shared a celebratory illustration upon the release window announcement. Although the anime is definitively set to release sometime in October, an official date is yet to be announced.

While many anime may feature a post-apocalyptic setting as more dystopian with bleak backdrops and hopeless atmospheres, Touring After the Apocalypse, or Shuumatsu Touring, views the prospect of life after the apocalypse as more hopeful and fun. Akin to Girls’ Last Tour showing a more chill and relaxed depiction of a post-apocalyptic world where two girls are just exploring, this sci-fi adventure slice-of-life will be more like a tourist road trip across Japan rather than the former’s vague desolate wasteland.

The following tweet’s translated details read as follows:

“Broadcast decided to premiere in October 2025

Watch the live send-off broadcast

Thank you very much!

Stay tuned for the broadcast to begin in October!

We will strive to make every effort to breakdown the proposal at today’s promotional meeting.

Thank you for your continued support.”

Yen Press is the North American publisher for Touring After the Apocalypse. Being the host to a wide range of approachable and cozy manga and light novels, on top of manhwa and other offerings, the publisher has carved out a niche for itself among the other great North American manga publishers. Its official synopsis describes the series as the following:

“All alone after the end of days, two girls ride through the desolate ruins of Japan—but they’re not about to let the collapse of civilization get in the way of sightseeing! From the hot springs of Hakone to the massive Tokyo Big Sight, they’ve got the run of the country’s most popular tourist spots all to themselves, so why not make the most of it?”

Are you hyped for Touring After the Apocalypse? Let us know in the comments!