10 Best Fantasy Anime if You Loved Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End

While ten years is a huge amount of time for others, its but a drop in the bucket in Frieren’s extremely long lifespan of over a thousand. Such is the case for Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End and its various other projects, chief among which is a landmark anime adaptation. Upon disbanding after a decade-long quest to defeat the Demon King and returning to her everlasting hobby of traveling to collect spells, outliving two of her former companions, Frieren realizes how the time spent with them truly impacted her and regrets having taken the bonds and precious memories for granted. So, she journeys beyond what was once a task completed to forge stronger bonds with people and strive to create and understand personal connections.

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End has made its way into the hearts of fans and at the top of the list of one of the most beloved anime of all time. Created by Madhouse, the 28-episode series has enchanted many with the fantastical viewpoint of an elf mage’s longevous, relaxed yet adventurous life. And deservedly so, with its messages of making meaningful connections and savoring what life has to offer. But what’s there to watch when the series comes to an end? This list is sure to give you plenty to add to your watchlist beyond Frieren’s journey’s end.

Delicious in Dungeon

Kadokawa

When the adventuring party of knight Laios Touden is transported out of danger by his mage sister Falin, she unfortunately isn’t so lucky herself, having been swallowed by the dragon they’d been fighting. With little time to waste and cash on hand, Laios proposes to his party members, elven mage Marcille Donato and halfling locksmith Chilchuck Tims, that they eat the monsters they come across on their way through the dungeon to save Falin. Upon meeting the culinarily apt dwarven warrior Senshi, the group ventures to safely digest some good monster cuisine before the dragon digests Falin.

If you enjoy the more laid-back bits or dungeon crawls of Frieren, you’ll enjoy the said combo in Delicious in Dungeon. With a mage elf party member, monsters along the way, and semi-slice-of-life pacing, this series is a delicious 24-episode dessert for the eyes after finishing a main course of Frieren.

Delicious in Dungeon can be streamed on Netflix.

The Ancient Magus’ Bride

Chise Hatori, a young girl who has faced ridicule from her peers and abandonment from her family because of her strange abilities, holds onto one last trickle of hope for a place to call home by selling herself in a mysterious auction after being at the end of her rope. Having been sold for five million pounds to a tall masked gentleman, she finds herself magically transported to a picturesque cottage in rural England. Learning that she’s a prized being called a Sleigh Beggy, her buyer, the magus Elias Ainsworth, also intends for her to be his apprentice and bride. With a new perspective on a world full of fae and monsters, Chise is finally able to embrace her magical side and learn to connect with others.

Although labeled as a romance anime, the genre isn’t nearly as prominent as the series’ fantastical aspects. With a cozy, rural setting and magical fantasy creatures, The Ancient Magus’ Bride is a show that focuses largely on connecting with others just as Frieren endeavors to do.

The Ancient Magus’ Bride can be streamed on Crunchyroll.

Spice and Wolf

Holo the wolf, once a revered harvest deity in the small village of Pasloe, worshipped for blessings of bountiful crops, has over time become a mere mythical festival mascot of folktale. When Kraft Lawrence, a traveling merchant, stops into town, he discovers Holo stowed away in his cart. She requests he help her travel to her northern home of Yoitsu and, recognizing her astute character evaluation prowess, sharp bargaining skills, and charismatic negotiation capabilities, he agrees, and the two business partners set off on their journey.

As Holo and Frieren are both ancient beings, they find themselves on journeys to savor the otherwise fleeting moments in their long lives. Although Frieren has her own set of skills in spells, Holo’s journey becomes more involved in the fantastical world of economics.

Both the original and new Spice and Wolf anime can be streamed on Crunchyroll.

Violet Evergarden

Kyoto Animation

After four years and splitting the continent of Telesis in two, the Great War concluded, leaving Violet Evergarden, who was raised as a soldier, was left maimed and with little purpose left. Furthermore, the person she was closest to only leaving her words she doesn’t understand the meaning of. After having a falling out with her new intended guardian family, she begins a new life working at CH Postal Services. Moved by the idea of such a personable trade, she decides to become an “Auto Memory Doll”, an amanuensis who transcribes clients’ thoughts and feelings into written word. Through this new experience, she learns about herself as she views a new perspective through the emotional eyes of her patrons.

After a long stint of clashing with enemies, Violet, like Frieren, must find new meaning in her life and something more to live for through raw emotional connections with others. Although the setting isn’t as fantastical as the world in Frieren, Violet Evergarden creates a story just as vibrant and emotionally poignant.

Violet Evergarden can be streamed on Netflix.

Mushi-Shi

Artland

Mushi are the most basic lifeforms in existence, creatures that most people live their lives unaware of, but though they can mimic different plants, diseases, and phenomena of the natural world, they don’t seem to have much purpose other than simply existing.

Ginko, the Mushi-shi or Mushi master, journeys to research these mysterious creatures and their place in the phylogenetic tree, and help those who find themselves crossing the strange supernatural entities’ paths.

Ginko is relatively cool-headed as he goes about his Mushi research journey, much like Frieren in her endeavor for spells. Although Ginko isn’t really one to get too attached to folks or stick around in one place for too long, he does manage to help others and make connections along the way.

Mushi-Shi can be streamed on Crunchyroll in select regions.

Land of the Lustrous

Orange

The world is inhabited by crystalline beings known as Gems, each partaking in certain roles in order to defend themselves from the Lunarians, an alien species that appear to only desire to use them as decorations, shattering their bodies to bits. Phosphophyllite, aka Phos, is one of the more fragile of the Gems, and, although they wish to assist in the fight to defend their friends, is relegated to the task of compiling an encyclopedia. Phos ends up meeting Cinnabar, who is assigned the isolating task of night patrol due to the dangers posed by their corrosive bodily poison. Seeing as they both have the similarity of feeling rejected, Phos strives to make more enjoyable roles for each of them.

While many fans of anime typically turn their noses up at 3D/CGI-styled series, the artistic direction of Land of the Lustrous doesn’t disappoint in the slightest. Like Frieren, Phos endeavors to create meaning for themself and bonds with friends stronger than their own formidability. Although, for fragile Phos, that shouldn’t be so difficult in comparison to Frieren’s hidden strength.

Land of the Lustrous can be streamed on Crunchyroll, HIDIVE, and Prime Video in select regions.

Record Of Lodoss War

Madhouse

After Lodoss was battered by war for thousands of years following the last great battle with the gods, peace and unity throughout the land finally looks like a possibility. But evil yet looms as the kingdoms face political unrest orchestrated by an ancient witch. Only one adventurous party dares try to prevent the land from relapsing into another age of war: leader warrior Parn, Deedlit the swordswoman and sorceress elf, Parn’s best friend Etoh the priest, elderly but skilled dwarven warrior Ghim, Ghim’s old friend Slayn the magician, and the thief Woodchuck.

If you enjoy the Dungeons & Dragons aspects of Frieren, you’re sure to find interest in Record Of Lodoss War. Though a bit more actively involved than the chill pacing in Frieren, this party of adventurers is sure to scratch the itch for another fantastical journey.

Record Of Lodoss War can be streamed on Crunchyroll.

Made in Abyss

On a remote island live the citizens of Orth, a city on the edge of a colossal pit known as the Abyss. With otherworldly creatures, ecosystems, and treasures adding to the mystery of this strange vertical landscape, both travelers and locals have spent millennia trying to uncover its secrets. When Riko, a rookie-ranked Red Whistle Delver, happens upon a mysterious robot boy, she becomes inspired to venture to the bottom of the pit in search of her elite White Whistle missing mother. She and her new friends must have the courage to face the dangers of the chasm threatening to swallow them.

If you enjoy the characters in Frieren traveling to new lands and meeting new friends, Made in Abyss is a great pick for those who want to delve into the unknown. As Frieren eventually comes face to face with some imposing challenges, so too do Riko and friends, the dangers of the Abyss increasing just as their travels through the depths become more and more alien.

Made in Abyss can be streamed on Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, and HIDIVE in select regions where available.

Maquia: When the Promised Flower Blooms

P.A. Works

The mystical race of the Iorph, known for their longevity, live isolated from the tumultuous outside world of mankind. But when the power-hungry kingdom of Mezarte in their endeavor to add the immortality of the Iorph to the king’s bloodline invade their homeland, ravaging their home with what is left of the dragons, the Renato, at the invaders’ disposal, Maquia is carried off by one of the rogue Renato and left deserted in a forest far from her homeland. Finding the baby in a nearby destroyed village, she decides to raise him as her own, naming him Ariel. Knowing nothing of the world of mankind nor how to raise one of its children that ages much faster than her, she’s determined to not let Ariel feel the loneliness she’s had to endure.

Maquia: When the Promised Flower Blooms follows the lives of Maquia and Ariel as they endeavor to find their place in the world, somewhat like Frieren and Fern. But although the world in Maquia is also riddled with fantasy elements, the mother-son duo in this film instead struggle with their own unique set of emotional challenges.

Maquia: When the Promised Flower Blooms can be streamed on Crunchyroll, Prime Video, Pluto TV, and Tubi TV.

To Your Eternity

Brain’s Base

Known simply as “It”, a mysterious Orb that’s to live out its existence on Earth as observed from afar, changes forms, identities, and beings according to what It happens to come across. Eventually, a new life bloomed into the dying wolf that happened to cross It’s path, It finds its way in the snowy, barren landscape to the wolf’s master, a young boy awaiting the return of his tribe, who set out to find more fertile land. The boy, holding onto the hope to see his people again one day, bearing good news alongside his canine companion, eventually decides to set out for himself in the hopes of finding his people in a land of abundance. Setting off on their journey, what awaits It is unknown.

With a similar casual pacing to Frieren, To Your Eternity is about the discovery and experiences of lives as seen through the eyes of an observant being. Encountering new companions and journeying to unknown lands, this pick is sure to be a relaxing yet emotional watch.

To Your Eternity can be streamed on Crunchyroll.

