Crunchyroll Debuts Magical Black Clover Streetwear Collection

If you are ready to join the Black Bulls, you have to look the look. Asta joined the group awhile back to sort out his magic, and the entire squad has brought the wizard to where he is now. Despite his lack of inherent magic, Asta has become one of the top candidates for Wizard King in the future, and Crunchyroll is here to help you dress the part of a new Black Clover recruit with its latest clothing line.

Earlier today, Crunchyroll shared their latest in-house fashion collection, and it is dedicated to Black Clover. The line, which can be found here, was designed by the company’s streetwear brand and can be found exclusively on the Crunchyroll Store.

So you better fly – not walk – to get your favorite piece! This line will go fast, and you don’t want to show up before Yami without one of these sleek shirts on!

“This collection will center on the Black Bulls, with Asta featured on two designs and his fellow Black Bulls member Noelle featured on another. This collection will include one hoodie, two t-shirts, and two long-sleeve tees. The collection will be available exclusively at the Crunchyroll Store and items will not be restocked when they sell out,” the site shared with us about the new line.

“Crunchyroll Loves collections are created in response to Crunchyroll listening to fans and “Black Clover” has consistently been a big hit both in merchandise and in live events during fan conventions.”

This is one of several lines which Crunchyroll Loves has released as an in-house brand. The store has released clothes and accessories based on Junji Ito, Re:Zero, Konosuba, DARLING in the FRANXX, and many more. Black Clover is the latest series to take over the streetwear line, so you can check out the full collection now!