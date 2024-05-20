Toei Fiscal Report: One Piece Tops Dragon Ball With Impressive Profit

Toei Animation is living large right now, and we have one of its biggest IPs to thank. For years, Dragon Ball has reigned supreme at the company as Son Goku has brought in tons of profits. That is still the case as Dragon Ball is hardly a pushover, but according to Toei Animation's 2024 fiscal overview, it was One Piece was made the company the most bank.

The revelation was shared this month as Toei Animation posted its full fiscal report for 2024. The results were rather telling as One Piece ended up taking first place with Toei Animation at 22.2 billion yen. In second place, Dragon Ball found its home with a solid 19 billion yen. By ending up in second place, Dragon Ball ended its seven-year streak in first place at Toei Animation, but it could not have lost out to a better franchise.

To break down the numbers, it seems One Piece outdid Dragon Ball in domestic licensing, and it earned twice as much revenue with overseas film licensing. This is hardly surprising as Netflix added a slew of One Piece movies in the past year, so the Straw Hat crew made bank. However, when it came to overseas licensing overall, Dragon Ball edged out first place ahead of One Piece while Digimon took third place.

Clearly, the fiscal report for 2024 puts One Piece on a pedestal, and it is about time the series got some love. There is no denying the sheer popularity of One Piece, after all. The series is a staple in Asia, and after a failed launch in America decades ago, One Piece has finally found itself a home. Between One Piece's impressive anime and its live-action adaptation on Netflix, all eyes are on Monkey D. Luffy. The overall profile of One Piece is on the rise, and this fiscal report proves as much.

