My Adventures with Superman Season 1 Recap Released: Watch

My Adventures with Superman is finally coming back to Adult Swim with new episodes this weekend, and Adult Swim is getting fans ready for Season 2 with a special video recapping everything that happened in the first season of the series! My Adventures with Superman introduced new animated takes on Clark Kent, Lois Lane, Jimmy Olsen, and many more classic DC Comics characters when the series debuted with Adult Swim last year. It was such a hit that it was no surprise to find out that work on a second season had already begun, and the wait for these new episodes is almost over!

My Adventures with Superman Season 2 will be premiering with Adult Swim this coming weekend, but for many fans they'll need a refresher on everything that happened before jumping into the new episodes. Luckily, Adult Swim has released a special recap video for My Adventures with Superman Season 1. This over 30 minute video goes through many of the biggest and most important events from the first season of My Adventures with Superman as it sets up where Clark, Lois, and Jimmy are at by the start of Season 2. You can check out the special recap video below.

Where to Watch My Adventures with Superman

You can currently check out all of the episodes from My Adventures with Superman Season 1 now streaming with Max if the recap only made you more curious to check it all out. There's still plenty of time to do so as My Adventures with Superman Season 2 will premiere with its first two episodes on Saturday, May 25th at midnight ET/PT on Adult Swim, with episodes then being made available with Max the next day. Episodes will then be released weekly following its premiere, and features a core trio of Jack Quaid as Clark Kent, Alice Lee as Lois Lane, and Ishmel Sahid as Jimmy Olsen.

Adult Swim teases what to expect from the upcoming My Adventures with Superman Season 2 as such, "In the latest season, the three best friends face a host of new threats. Powerful foes will emerge from Clark's alien past, Amanda Waller will take aim at Superman, Lois will grapple with the future, and Jimmy Olsen will spend an unbelievable amount of money. Krypton is coming for our young heroes, and its arrival will test their strength, loyalty, and love like never before."