Dead Dead Demon's Dededede Destruction TV Anime Announced Ahead of Crunchyroll Premiere

It looks like Crunchyroll has landed itself another top-tier series. Following a movie launch earlier this year, Dead Dead Demon's Dededede Destruction is getting its own anime TV series. The 18-episode affair is coming to Crunchyroll, and thanks to a new announcement, we know the show will launch in a few days.

According to Crunchyroll, the adaptation of Inio Asano's Dead Dead Demon's Dededede Destruction will start streaming on May 23rd. The episodic format will spread out the recent movie adaptation of Dead Dead Demon's Dededede Destruction produced to Production +h directed by Tomoyuki Kurokawa.

As you can imagine, fans of Dead Dead Demon's Dededede Destruction are eager to see how this TV adaptation tackles the sci-fi series. Reports suggest this new show will feature brand-new content not shown in theaters. For those who saw Dead Dead Demon's Dededede Destruction in theaters this March, this new footage gives them reason to tune in. And of course, the second part of the Dead Dead Demon's Dededede Destruction film series will launch in a few days overseas.

If you are not familiar with Dead Dead Demon's Dededede Destruction, the series got its start as a manga in April 2014, and its post-apocalyptic tale became a fast fave with readers. So for those who want to know more about the series before its launch on Crunchyroll, you can read the official synopsis of Dead Dead Demon's Dededede Destruction below:

"As the world is threatened by the sudden appearance of a mysterious alien mothership, best friends Koyama Kadode and Nakagawa "Ontan" Oran carry on about their high school life. But as they grow up, they face existential questions, learning adulthood's complexities and that the true threat may not be from above."

