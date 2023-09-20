Crunchyroll Fall 2023 Anime Lineup Announced
Crunchyroll has revealed the first wave of new anime coming to the service for the Fall 2023 anime season!
The Fall 2023 anime season is coming in just a couple of more weeks, and Crunchyroll is getting ready for the new wave of anime with the announcement of their Fall 2023 anime lineup! It's been a strong year for anime overall with the first three schedules of the year thus far, and all eyes are on the new anime coming this Fall to end the year on a strong note to close it all out. But with lots of major anime coming our way, Crunchyroll has revealed they will be offering many of the selections coming over the next few weeks.
There are some big premieres for new adaptations, new original anime projects, and major returning franchises like Goblin Slayer, The Rising of the Shield Hero and more. They have some other anime coming out way along with the continuing shows such as One Piece, Jujutsu Kaisen and more, but the first slate of anime announcements for the Fall 2023 is clearly stacked. You can find the breakdown of Fall 2023 anime announcements below:
Crunchyroll's Fall 2023 Anime Lineup Revealed
September 28
- Sasaki and Miyano: Graduation
- A Girl & Her Guard Dog
September 29
- Frieren: Beyond Journey's End
September 30
- Firefighter Daigo: Rescuer in Orange
October 1
- Shangri-La Frontier
- MF Ghost
- Berserk of Gluttony
- The Family Circumstances of the Irregular Witch
October 2
- SHY
- I'm in Love With the Villainess
- A Playthrough of a Certain Dude's VRMMO Life
- Ron Kamonohashi's Forbidden Deductions
October 3
- The Saint Magic's Power is Omnipotent
October 4
- KamiErabi GOD.app
- Kizuna no Allele 2nd Season
- 16bit Sensation: Another Layer
October 5
- The Ancient Magus' Bride Season 2 – Cour 2
- Under Ninja
October 6
- The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 3
- Goblin Slayer II
- The Kingdoms of Ruin
- Girlfriend, Girlfriend Season 2
- HYPNOSISMIC -Division Rap Battle- Rhyme Anima PLUS
October 7
- A Returner's Magic Should Be Special
- Tearmoon Empire
- The Faraway Paladin: The Lord of Rust Mountains
- My New Boss is Goofy
- Butareba -The Story of a Man Turned Into a Pig-
- I Shall Survive Using Potions!
- Protocol: Rain
October 9
- Dead Mount Death Play (Cour 2)
October 10
- After-School Hanako-kun
October 12
- Dr. Stone New World (Season 3 Part 2)
October 17
- Heaven's Official Blessing Season 2
October 21
- The Apothecary Diaries
Coming Soon
- Overtake!
- Bullbuster
- Arknights: Perish in Frost
- My Daughter Left the Nest and Returned an S-Rank Adventurer
- I'm Giving the Disgraced Noble Lady I Rescued a Crash Course in Naughtiness
- Migi&Dali
- Stardust Telepath
How do you feel about Crunchyroll's anime lineup for the Fall 2023 season? Which new show are you most excited to check it out? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!