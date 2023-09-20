Crunchyroll Fall 2023 Anime Lineup Announced

The Fall 2023 anime season is coming in just a couple of more weeks, and Crunchyroll is getting ready for the new wave of anime with the announcement of their Fall 2023 anime lineup! It's been a strong year for anime overall with the first three schedules of the year thus far, and all eyes are on the new anime coming this Fall to end the year on a strong note to close it all out. But with lots of major anime coming our way, Crunchyroll has revealed they will be offering many of the selections coming over the next few weeks.

There are some big premieres for new adaptations, new original anime projects, and major returning franchises like Goblin Slayer, The Rising of the Shield Hero and more. They have some other anime coming out way along with the continuing shows such as One Piece, Jujutsu Kaisen and more, but the first slate of anime announcements for the Fall 2023 is clearly stacked. You can find the breakdown of Fall 2023 anime announcements below:

(Photo: Liden Films)

Crunchyroll's Fall 2023 Anime Lineup Revealed

September 28

Sasaki and Miyano: Graduation

A Girl & Her Guard Dog

September 29

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End

September 30

Firefighter Daigo: Rescuer in Orange

October 1

Shangri-La Frontier

MF Ghost

Berserk of Gluttony

The Family Circumstances of the Irregular Witch

October 2

SHY

I'm in Love With the Villainess

A Playthrough of a Certain Dude's VRMMO Life

Ron Kamonohashi's Forbidden Deductions

October 3

The Saint Magic's Power is Omnipotent

October 4

KamiErabi GOD.app

Kizuna no Allele 2nd Season

16bit Sensation: Another Layer

October 5

The Ancient Magus' Bride Season 2 – Cour 2

Under Ninja

October 6

The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 3

Goblin Slayer II

The Kingdoms of Ruin

Girlfriend, Girlfriend Season 2

HYPNOSISMIC -Division Rap Battle- Rhyme Anima PLUS

October 7

A Returner's Magic Should Be Special

Tearmoon Empire

The Faraway Paladin: The Lord of Rust Mountains

My New Boss is Goofy

Butareba -The Story of a Man Turned Into a Pig-

I Shall Survive Using Potions!

Protocol: Rain

October 9

Dead Mount Death Play (Cour 2)

October 10

After-School Hanako-kun

October 12

Dr. Stone New World (Season 3 Part 2)

October 17

Heaven's Official Blessing Season 2

October 21

The Apothecary Diaries

Coming Soon

Overtake!

Bullbuster

Arknights: Perish in Frost

My Daughter Left the Nest and Returned an S-Rank Adventurer

I'm Giving the Disgraced Noble Lady I Rescued a Crash Course in Naughtiness

Migi&Dali

Stardust Telepath

How do you feel about Crunchyroll's anime lineup for the Fall 2023 season? Which new show are you most excited to check it out? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!