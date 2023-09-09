Goblin Slayer Season 2 Release Date Announced

Goblin Slayer has been setting up for the anime's comeback with new episodes later this year, and now fans know when to tune in as Goblin Slayer Season 2 has finally announced its release date! Goblin Slayer's first season made waves with its highly controversial first episode that sparked a massive debate among fans about whether or not it went too far with its content. This made it one of the most popular releases of 2018, and it soon confirmed that there were already plans in place for a follow up with the end of that massively popular first season.

Goblin Slayer previously had announced that Season 2 of the anime was going to release some time this October as part of the Fall 2023 anime schedule, and a new update has finally confirmed that Goblin Slayer Season 2 will be premiering in Japan on October 6th. To celebrate the announcement of the release date for the new season, Goblin Slayer Season 2 has shared a new poster showing off another cool look at the returning main cast of Goblin Slayer's hunting party. You can check it out below as shared by Goblin Slayer's X (Twitter) account.

How to Watch Goblin Slayer Season 2

Goblin Slayer Season 2 will be premiering in Japan on October 6th, and Crunchyroll has previously announced that they will be exclusively streaming the new episodes in international territories alongside their initial premiere in Japan. Featuring a returning cast from the first season of the anime, Goblin Slayer Season 2 will be directed by Misato Takada by new production studio Liden Films (Goblin Slayer Season 1 was developed at White Fox) while previous director from the first season, Takaharu Ozaki, will be serving as chief director. Hideyuki Kurata returns to handle series composition, Hiromi Kato returns to design the characters, and Kenichiro Suehiro returns to compose the music.

If you wanted to catch up with Goblin Slayer's first season before Season 2 premieres, you can now find the anime streaming with Crunchyroll. They tease Goblin Slayer as such, "'I'm not saving the world. I just kill goblins.' Rumor has it that, in a certain guild in the middle of nowhere, there is an extraordinary man who has climbed all the way to the Silver rank just by killing goblins. At the same guild, a priestess who's just become a new adventurer has formed her first party... and the man who ends up rescuing that party when they get into trouble is none other than the Goblin Slayer."

Are you excited to see Goblin Slayer's new episodes this Fall? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!