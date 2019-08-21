Crunchyroll-Hime is Coming to Grand Summoners (Exclusive)

Grand Summoners is one of the most popular mobile RPGs out there, and now it’s gotten a big boost from one of the most popular anime streaming services in the world! Crunchyroll has announced that their fan-favorite mascot, Crunchyroll-Hime, will be coming to Grand Summoners as a playable character during a special collaboration event beginning on August 28th.

Running from August 28th to October 31st, Crunchyroll-Hime will be the first ever worldwide exclusive character in Grand Summoners. She was created with full hand-drawn animation, and was then pixelated for her final in game look. You can see her fierce Grand Summoners makeover below!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Voiced by Rian Tachibana (Patlabor, Persona 4: The Golden), Crunchyroll-Hime will be joined in game by her trusted kitty cat companion, Yuzu. Yuzu will be fully animated too, and hilariously copies all of Crunchyroll-Hime’s moves. The duo will be summonable in Kitsune Herofest Adventure, and will have themed Equips available in Equip Summons. Crunchyroll-Hime will be the first Fire-type healer-attacker combo in Grand Summoners, and will have the ability to revive herself once per battle. You can see a breakdown of her in-game stats below:

Just logging in during the special collaboration event will net Grand Summoners players special Crunchyroll-Hime themed stickers, in-game-currency and more goodies to enjoy. There will also be two login bonuses to celebrate Crunchyroll-Hime’s arrival with both free rare items and currency being offered.

Lucky fans attending Crunchyroll Expo this year over Labor Day weekend can find Rian Tachibana at the Crunchyroll-Hime and Crunchyroll Games Industry panels where she will open up about bringing the popular mascot to life. There will also be additional login bonuses available during the convention as well. For those wanting more information about how Crunchyroll-Hime was designed for this special collaboration event, Crunchyroll will be sharing an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at how it all came together through their Twitter, Instagram and Facebook pages shortly after she’s released in game.

Good Smile Company and NextNinja’s Grand Summoners has featured huge anime collaborations like this in the past with series such as Goblin Slayer, That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime, Golden Kamuy, Kill la Kill, and many others. Those looking to download it themselves to get ready for Crunchyroll-Hime’s debut on August 28th can currently find it on iOS and Android.