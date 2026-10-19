Crunchyroll Manga Adds New Titles in New October 2026 Update

As the largest platform for anime fans across the globe, Crunchyroll‘s services aren’t limited to streaming shows and movies. The platform offers an expansive library of anime shows and movies for fans across the world, along with merchandise and home video releases. Additionally, it also offers a platform for fans to read manga series, especially the popular ones that have already released anime adaptations. While the anime streaming service expands its library every quarter, the manga platform adds new titles around the middle of each month. Following the massive success of the streaming service, which was launched in 2017, Crunchyroll also introduced a manga platform for fans in the US and Canada in October last year.

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Since the platform is still fairly new, it keeps adding some of the major titles almost every month, including those from major publishers such as Shueisha, Kodansha, and many more. The subscription to the manga platform is available as an add-on to existing tiers and is included at no extra cost for Ultimate Fan subscribers. The official website of Crunchyroll revealed a new catalog added to the platform on October 12th, 2026, which includes a variety of titles.

New Titles Are Available on Crunchyroll Manga

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All the new titles for this month have already been added to the platform, ranging from fantasy to horror.

The Cursed Princess and the Sun Prince: I Will Melt Your Frozen Heart

The House of the Nurarihyon

Colori Colore Creare

High Elf With a Long Life

Strange Pictures

Record Journey

The list this time isn’t as expansive as usual since the platform often adds around 20 titles every time. Not only that, but the platform barely added new titles last month as well, considering that there are already major series available for fans. However, among the new list of titles, you can notice underrated web comics such as Strange Pictures, which means that the platform is planning to introduce more obscure titles in the future. The list also includes Record Journey, another underrated serialized manga which is a must-read for any enthusiast who loves slice-of-life drama. Now that all these manga series have already been added to the platform, you can access them directly via the mobile app. Every month, the platform keeps expanding its library with multiple new titles, so make sure to check them out as well.

Crunchyroll Expands Its Manga Platform in More Regions

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The platform has been around for a year, but the major problem was that its availability was limited to the U.S. and Canada. However, things took a huge turn on October 7th, 2026, when the official website announced that the platform is now available to fans in the UK, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, India, and more regions in South Asia. Ever since its launch, Crunchyroll has added more than 450 titles for fans in the U.S. and Canada. Following the expansion in other regions, fans outside of the U.S. and Canada can access more than 250 titles, including The Apothecary Diaries, Bungo Stray Dogs, and more. More titles will be made available later on, including hits from major publishers such as Square Enix, J-Novel Club, and Yen Press.

Which new manga are you excited to read with Crunchyroll Manga next? Let us know in the comments!