11 Years Later, Dragon Ball Super Finally Redeems One of the Anime’s Worst Episodes

Dragon Ball Super has released another episode of its official enhanced remake series now airing through the Fall, and with it has finally redeemed one of the classic TV series’ most notorious episodes after over a decade. Dragon Ball Super: Beerus introduced fans to the first look at a newly enhanced version of the now classic TV anime series from 2015, and with it offers new cuts, visual effects, new music and more. But fans were waiting for to see how particular fight turned out.

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Dragon Ball Super’s original TV series made waves with fans for its take on the initial fight between Goku and Beerus on King Kai’s planet, and as a result it remains one of the most ridiculed fight scenes in series’ history. But now with this newly enhanced version showing off its take on this fight between Beerus and Goku in the latest episode, fans have gotten the version they wish the TV anime had years ago. Check out an example as pointed out by @Z3RO_GRAVITY_ on X:

Dragon Ball Super‘s New Remake Fixes Goku vs. Beerus Fight

Super Saiyan 1 & 2 Goku vs. Beerus: 2015 / 2026 pic.twitter.com/qpBtoXX0NW — Zero Gravity 💫 (@Z3RO_GRAVITY_) October 18, 2026

Dragon Ball Super: Beerus Episode 2 continues its remake of the original TV anime by further condensing its events down into a shorter time. The original version of this fight didn’t happen until Episode 5, so this proves that the new edit is moving through the Battle of Gods arc at a much quicker clip. Since the TV anime was already a remake of the Dragon Ball Z: Battle of Gods movie, the additional materials seen in that original TV anime series always felt like filler and unnecessary to fans. Especially when it came to the way this first fight between Goku and Beerus was handled.

Though it was eventually adjusted for home media release later on, there are depictions of Goku and various spots during the fight that became memes and in-jokes among the fandom at the time. Dragon Ball Super was eventually able to overcome this admittedly terrible first impression through later arcs, but it wasn’t until the Future Trunks and Tournament of Power arcs that it finally seemed like the anime got the treatment from fans that it had been hoping for throughout the rest of its run.

What Does This Mean for Dragon Ball Super: Beerus’ Future?

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Dragon Ball Super: Beerus will be enhancing the Battle of Gods, Resurrection F and Universe 6 arcs before it comes to an end, and this updated version of the Goku and Beerus fight teases how some of the other big moments will be enhanced in their own ways. There’s yet to be any word on how many episodes this new remake series will be running for, nor has it been revealed whether or not the other arcs will be getting the same treatment in future anime releases.

After seeing this fight in action, however, it does make one excited for the rest of the series to potentially get a remake in the same way. There are some major fights that come after this moment, so there’s a hope that they will get the same updated treatment that fans have been treated to thus far. What are you hoping to see from Dragon Ball Super’s remake next? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!