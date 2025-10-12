Crunchyroll Just Made Reading Your Favorite Manga Easier Than Ever

Crunchyroll has just made keeping up with your favorite manga releases easier than ever before with their newest app launch, Crunchyroll Manga. Crunchyroll is already one of the biggest names in the business as it has been the exclusive streaming home to some of the biggest new anime releases this year. That success has even expanded to theaters with tons of new movie releases like Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle that have been dominating the box office. Now Crunchyroll is expanding further into the realm of manga with a new digital library making it easier to read some major favorites.

Crunchyroll Manga is a new premium add-on service that Crunchyroll is offering on top of your usual anime streaming membership. Now available on iOS and Android devices and coming to web services on October 15th, Crunchyroll Manga includes franchises and manga releases from publishers such as AlphaPolis, COMPASS, Square Enix, VIZ Media, Yen Press and more to give fans some of the greatest access to a digital manga library yet.

What Is Crunchyroll Manga?

Crunchyroll Ultimate Fan subscribers can add Crunchyroll Manga at no additional cost, and this includes offline viewing and reading as well. But for those on the Fan tier, it can be added on for $4 USD or $3.50 USD for those on the Mega Fan tier. The quality of the digital releases are apparent right when you dig into the app, but series are still being added to the service following its launch. Some of the key series that stand out at launch include My Dress-Up Darling, Delicious in Dungeon, Jujutsu Kaisen, My Hero Academia, One Piece and more.

It’s currently unclear as to how often Crunchyroll Manga will be updating its library as some of these offerings don’t include the full runs of their series just yet. Other services like Shueisha’s MangaPlus library do update their releases with the latest chapters as soon as they release in Japan, but Crunchyroll Manga might go a different route with its own schedule. It’s hard to beat its launch library, however, as many of its digital chapters have been made available in this way for the first real time. And it will mean a lot to those who just want to jump into their favorites in one place without much trouble.

What Is Crunchyroll Manga’s Future Going to Look Like?

If Crunchyroll really puts their weight behind this service, its impressive launch library will be one of the biggest libraries available in such an easy way. The app is smooth to navigate, but it does take a bit of time to get adjusted to how each chapter is read (such as which way to swipe the screen to move to the next page). The manga seems to be aiming to be up to date with current physically licensed releases, and much of the series offered here are also airing their anime with Crunchyroll too.

This could end up being a service that fuels both sides of Crunchyroll’s pipeline as a fun manga can lead to interest in an anime and vice versa. It also depends on how easy it continues to be to navigate on web services when that part of it launches. If Crunchyroll Manga can keep adding new chapters and licensing new series in the future, then fans are definitely going to want to check out its library.

