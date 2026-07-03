Crunchyroll Shares New Look at Ghost of Tsushima Anime (And It Might Not Be What You Expect)

Ghost of Tsushima became a major part of PlayStation’s exclusive library, presenting gamers with a jaw-dropping open-world environment that warranted a sequel. Last year, Ghost of Yotei took the ball from Tsushima and introduced a similar environment with a new protagonist in the lead. In a surprising twist, Crunchyroll is planning to create a new anime series that isn’t based on the stories of Jin and Atsu. Instead, Ghost of Tsushima: Legends is planned to arrive next year with an unexpected story that is based on another aspect of the game franchise.

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Ghost of Tsushima: Legends arrived as a part of the original PlayStation-exclusive video game, acting as a multiplayer experience that saw players teaming up to take on supernatural threats. Unlike the main game, where you took on human opponents, this online entry saw players experiencing Japanese mythology in a brand new way. The upcoming anime will focus on the Assassin, the Hunter, and the Ronin in a story that is still surrounded by mystery. While a release date and/or trailer have yet to be revealed, you can get a better look at the sword-slinging trio below, as Legends will bring gamers the online story in a brand new way. Luckily, the creative team responsible for the upcoming anime has plenty of experience in the world of samurai.

Check out these brand new character visuals out of #AX2026 for Ghost of Tsushima Legends! ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/uFqZQghroa — Crunchyroll (@Crunchyroll) July 3, 2026

What Lies in Wait For The Legends?

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For those who might not know, this anime series was actually confirmed early last year in January, 2025. It is set to be directed by Takanobu Mizuno, who fans might recognize best for his work on Star Wars: Visions. In the anthology series, Mizuno was responsible for bringing to life “The Duel,” one of the most impactful stories in the three-season series. Takanobu will be working with Kamikaze Douga, the studio that has helped create the likes of Batman Ninja, Batman Ninja Vs. The Yakuza League, and Sand Land The Series. From what we’ve seen of the production house in the past, the Ghost of Tsushima series will, more than likely, be CG animated.

Ghost of Tsushima isn’t the only major samurai game series that is making the jump from consoles to the anime medium. Later this year, Crunchyroll is planning to release an anime adaptation of From Software’s Sekiro: No Defeat. Much like Ghost of Tsushima, this story is a blood-soaked one, albeit with a protagonist who cannot be killed as he returns to battle after each loss. With both of these narrative-driven games presenting some beautiful landscapes to counteract their brutal battles, it will be interesting to see which of these video game adaptations will be the bigger of the two.

What do you think of this new look at Ghost of Tsushima’s anime adaptation? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!