Ghost of Tsushima’s Anime Desperately Needs This Game Reference

When PlayStation Studios announced that Ghost of Tsushima would be getting an adaptation, fans were understandably excited. But, when they then revealed that the adaptation would come in the form of a new anime series, the entire fan base lost their minds in the best way possible. Ghost of Tsushima, developed by Sucker Punch Studios, is one of the greatest samurai video games of all time and would be a perfect fit for an anime adaptation.

The game follows Jin Sakai, a legendary samurai and the last of the Sakai clan. Set in 1274, during the actual Mongol invasion of Japan, Sakai is forced to leave behind the samurai code and adopt less conventional warfare strategies to rescue his uncle and save the island, transforming him from an honorable samurai into the titular Ghost. Ghost of Tsushima is a gorgeous, vibrant, and cinematic game that has drawn obvious influences from great samurai movies. But its coolest game mode honors the grandfather of samurai movies, and it needs to be included in the new anime.

The Ghost of Tsushima Anime Needs Kurosawa Mode

Ghost of Tsushima has two visual modes (not including the various color-blind accessible options). Players can go through the game witnessing the gorgeous colors of the Tsushima landscape, as Jin duels Mongols and straw hat ronin in lush rice fields and underneath bright red acers. Players can also be transported back to the golden age of samurai cinema with the “Kurosawa Mode.” Inspired by legendary Japanese director Akira Kurosawa, the mode de-saturates the color, turning the game black and white while adding a distinct crackling film grain over the top, replicating Kurosawa’s use of 35mm film.

Playing the game in Kurosawa mode makes you feel like you’re in Seven Samurai, or Yojimbo, or any of Kurosawa’s beloved black-and-white samurai movies. Additionally, the mode puts a filter over the audio, crackling and muffling the sound to reflect the auditory experience of 1940s and ’50s-era microphones. Some players even completed the game twice, once with normal visuals and once in Kurosawa mode, to truly appreciate the visual spectacle.

We’re not saying the Ghost of Tsushima anime should be shot entirely in Kurosawa Mode (although, having said it out loud, that does sound amazing). But, to not include it at all would do a disservice to the beautiful game mode and the legendary director’s overt influence on the game, and the medium of anime altogether.

If the Ghost of Tsushima anime is directly following the plot of the video game, the flashback scenes would be the best way to incorporate Kurosawa mode. Across Jin’s journey, he reflects on his days training under his uncle following the death of his father. These brief scenes would allow the director, Takanobu Mizuno, to incorporate the visual mode without it being overdone. Additionally, the old-timey feel of Kurosawa mode would be an excellent visual cue for Mizuno to inform audiences that they’ve jumped back in time in the flashbacks.

Ghost of Tsushima‘s Director Has Already Created a Black and White Anime

The mode would also allow Takanobu Mizuno to flex more of his monochromatic muscles in the medium. Mizuno directed the first episode of the Star Wars: Visions animated anthology. “The Duel” was animated in black and white, excluding the red lightsabers, as a reference to the work of Kurosawa and the medium of manga. Ghost of Tsushima would give Mizuno another opportunity to work in the format while being more overt about his cinematic references.

As much as this writer would love to see an entire Ghost of Tsushima anime shot in black and white, that would also do a disservice to the video game’s vibrant color palette, which was a highlight for many players. Incorporating the bright colors of the maidenhair trees, pagodas, and vibrant armor is essential to Ghost of Tsushima‘s success, just as much as faithfully adapting Jin Sakai’s story to an episodic format. Takanobu Mizuno has the tall task of balancing the colorful beauty with Kurosawa Mode, having to correctly pick and choose which scenes it would work best in. If he can pull it off, Ghost of Tsushima could easily be one of the most stunning anime series ever made.

Ghost of Tsushima‘s anime adaptation is currently slated for release in 2027. KAMIKAZE DOUGA (Batman Ninja) is overseeing the show’s animation. The new series is a collaborative project between Aniplex, Sony Music, PlayStation Productions, and Crunchyroll. As a result, the show will stream directly on Crunchyroll.