Ghost of Tsushima Anime Officially Announced by Sony, Crunchyroll

The legends of Tsushima have breached a new territory: anime. Today, at CES 2025 in Las Vegas, PlayStation Productions, in collaboration with Aniplex, Sony Music, and Crunchyroll, revealed an anime adaptation of the world of Ghost of Tsushima, called Ghost of Tsushima: Legends, is in the works. The anime, which aims to be released in 2027, will be directed by Takanobu Mizuno (Star Wars Visions: The Duel) with animation done by KAMIKAZE DOUGA (Batman Ninja, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure OPs). The news comes after multiple new film adaptations were announced like Horizon: Zero Dawn and Helldivers.

Speaking on behalf of the team, Asad Qizilbash, Head of PlayStation Productions, revealed: “Having already proven the immense quality and versatility of our gaming properties across multiple successful film and television projects, we couldn’t be more excited to announce our first ever anime adaptation. Ghost of Tsushima’s rich, immersive world and its fantastical Legends mode based on Japanese mythology provide the perfect canvas for this project, and Aniplex is the perfect partner to translate Sucker Punch Productions’ hit video game into a stunning new anime series.”

President of Crunchyroll, Rahul Purni, also talked about Ghost of Tsushima: Legends, saying, “This project is a testament to the creative synergy within the Sony family, uniting the expertise of PlayStation Studios and PlayStation Productions; the creative team of Sucker Punch Productions and Aniplex; Sony Music’s iconic global artist roster; and Crunchyroll’s fan-first global marketing and distribution footprint. The Ghost of Tsushima anime will offer fans an exciting new way to experience the game in an anime style that will be bold and groundbreaking.”

The Ghost of Tsushima series is a rather new addition to PlayStation’s roster of IPs. Crafted by Sucker Punch Productions, the original 2020 title followed lone survivor Jin Sakai as he faces off against the Mongols and decides whether to continue the path of the samurai or adapt to the changing tides of combat. A multiplayer mode, aptly called Ghost of Tsushima: Legends, let you and your friends become samurai and facing off against many foes. This year also marks the slated release of Ghost of Yōtei, the sequel to Ghost of Tsushima. It will take place 329 years after the events of the original. In terms of story, it will follow a new female warrior named Atsu and involve firearms, wolves, and becoming ‘the Ghost’.

Ghost of Tsushima: Legends is slated to release in 2027 on Crunchyroll. No cast or additional crew were announced. This marks the second adaptation of Ghost of Tsushima in the works, as Chad Stahenski of John Wick fame is currently developing a feature film based on the game as well.