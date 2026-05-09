Crunchyroll’s Major Series Creator Unveils New Look At Beloved Character Ahead of Anime Sequel

Kusanagi Mizuho’s beloved fantasy shojo manga, Yona of the Dawn, reached its conclusion on December 19th, 2025, after a 16-year-long journey. The historical manga debuted in 2009 on a monthly schedule, earning praise for its gorgeous art, unique storytelling, and lovable characters. The series’ popularity skyrocketed in 2014 after its anime debut by Studio Pierrot. Fans waited for an anime sequel for over a decade, and it was finally confirmed in Hakusensha’s Hana to Yume magazine, along with the final chapter of the main story. While the series has yet to share updates on the second season, we can expect new information this year.

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Additionally, the manga is currently releasing new side stories, following the characters after the bittersweet ending. While fans await the anime’s return, Mizuho is still active on her official X handle, often sharing new updates and visuals related to the series. May 4th is Jae-Ha’s birthday, the Green Dragon Warrior and the third one to join Yona’s group. He is wearing something other than his usual attire, which always made him stand out wherever he went.

Who Is Jae-Ha in Yona of the Dawn?

Image Courtesy of Kusanagi Mizuho

Jae-Ha is one of the most beloved characters in the series, who joined the group in Awa. Unlike Kija, who is devoted to fulfilling his role as a Dragon Warrior, Jae-Ha is a free-spirited man who doesn’t want to be bound by destiny. Although initially hesitant to follow Yona, he eventually realizes that she is different from what he expected. Yona’s unwavering resolve and her desire to help those around her moved him, and he decided to join her journey as she wished.

He realized his desire to follow and protect her wasn’t because of the dragon’s blood in his veins, and chose to follow his heart instead of his instinct. Although the anime ended not long after Jae-Ha began travelling with the group, the manga focuses on his bond with not only Yona but also the others. Hak and the Four Dragon Warriors make up the most powerful team in Kouka Kingdom and even the neighboring countries.

Yona Has a Brutal Journey Ahead of Her in Season 2

Image Courtesy of Studio Pierrot

The first season of the anime concluded right after Yona, Hak, and Yoon gathered all four Dragon Warriors. However, she is still unable to decide on her next step, and Zeno’s questions force her to plan her future. After being chased out of her castle, Yona has nowhere left to go, but she is able to rely on her friends. While she is struggling with complex emotions, Hak and the others stay behind her to lend her all the support she needs.

Her journey will be even more difficult from here on out as he decides to protect the Kouka Kingdom that has been wasting away since her father’s reign. King Il’s unidealistic pacifism came at a steep price of making the people suffer due to poverty and corruption. The upcoming season will continue the group’s journey as they travel all across the Kingdom and beyond, unraveling the corruption and crime hidden in the streets and alleys, turning the kingdom into a better place.

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