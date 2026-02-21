Beloved Fantasy Series Returns With a Brand New Story After Finale

Warning: This article contains spoilers from the Yona of the Dawn manga! Kusanagi Mizuho’s beloved Yona of the Dawn manga returns with new side stories in the latest issue of Hakusensha’s Hana to Yume magazine. 16 years after the manga’s debut, the epic journey of Yona and her friends reached its bittersweet conclusion in December 2025. However, the series not only confirmed an anime sequel but also a side story to follow the characters after the ending. The side story will be compiled in the final Volume 48, which has yet to reveal its release date. The official X handle of Hana to Yume magazine confirmed the manga’s return, and it will release multiple chapters of the side story. Although the exact number of chapters hasn’t been confirmed, it probably won’t be more than three or four since Volume 48 will only include 2 chapters of the main story.

The volumes usually include 5-6 chapters, so it’s a safe bet that the side stories won’t be long. 2026 is going to be an exciting year for Yona of the Dawn fans, as the official X handle of Viz Media confirmed that a 3-in-1 edition of the manga will be released in the fall season. Furthermore, since the anime sequel has already been confirmed, it wouldn’t be surprising if the series drops a first look at Season 2 this year. Along with Volume 47 of the manga, the series also released a fanbook that contains basic information on the characters, as well as Q&A sections where Mizuho replies to some questions from fans.

Yona of the Dawn Needs Side Stories to Resolve The Bittersweet Ending

Image Courtesy of Hakusensha

The final arc was heartbreaking as Zeno took a drastic step to break the cycle of suffering experienced by the Dragon Warriors for centuries. Realizing that her friends are in danger, Yona risks her life to save them while Hak and Soo-won support her from behind. After the legendary Dragon Gods disappear, their blessings and the powers granted by them to the Dragon Warriors also vanish from existence. All the Dragon Warriors are now ordinary people, seeing and experiencing the same world as everyone else.

They suffered terribly due to the powers bestowed on them, but now that they no longer exist, they all choose their own paths in life. They bid farewell to Yona and the others and embark on new journeys while promising to meet again. On the other hand, Yona decides to stay with Hak at Hiryuu Castle, where she awaits her coronation.

Soo-Won decides to abdicate the throne, admitting to himself that he is a usurper and that killing King Il was out of his personal resentment. He wants Yona, the rightful heir to the throne, to rule over the kingdom, trusting that she has all the qualities of a great ruler. While the finale doesn’t show the wedding between Hak and Yona, they promise to marry each other in the future. The side stories will shed more light on the characters after the main story’s ending, likely bringing them together once again after their separation.

