Crunchyroll’s Most Anticipated Anime of Spring 2026 Shares Gorgeous New Look Ahead of Premiere

Almost a decade after the manga’s debut, Witch Hat Atelier is close to releasing its highly anticipated anime adaptation by BUG Films. The anime recently shared its first promotional teaser, shocking fans with the breathtaking visuals and the build of suspense, hinting at what to expect from the series. The teaser also confirmed that Rena Motomura will be voicing Coco, while Natsuki Hanae, the voice behind Tanjiro Kamado in Demon Slayer, will play the role of Qifrey. The anime was originally supposed to be released in 2025 before an unexpected delay by the studio due to production issues. The studio confirmed they need more time to ensure the highest quality and fidelity to the source material, specifically its detailed magical visuals.

Judging by the new teaser, it’s clear they weren’t exaggerating at all. BUG Films is a fairly new animation studio released in 2021 that is still working to gain its foothold in the anime industry. The studio also released Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead in 2023, which also faced production issues, eventually causing it to go on hiatus in the middle of the first season, which is kind of rare to see in a famous show. Considering the intricately detailed and stunning art style of the manga by Kamone Shirahama, the anime appears to have done it justice at least for now. Witch Hat Atelier is an acclaimed Seinen fantasy series that has received acclaim from readers and critics alike, which is why the hype around the series is greater than ever.

What Is the Plot of Witch Hat Atelier?

Image Courtesy of BUG Films

The story is set in a world brimming with magic, and it’s impossible to imagine life without it. However, not everyone knows how magic works, including Coco, the daughter of a dressmaker who has always been fascinated by magic and the witches who wield such power. Although she has always wanted to become a witch, that isn’t something just anyone can do, especially not those who aren’t even born with the ability to become one. However, her life changes upside down when Qifrey, a witch, stops by her mother’s store and notices Coco’s talent not just in dressmaking, but also in magic.

After finding an opportunity to see him in action, Coco’s curiosity leads her to the discovery that the picture book she had with her since childhood was a magical book all along. Although she uses a spell for the first time, her lack of knowledge and experience causes a major accident. After saving her from an unforeseen disaster, Qifrey realizes she is the first lead he has toward tracking down a dangerous group of heretics who practice forbidden magic. He takes Coco under his wing and decides to nurture her talent. However, learning magic isn’t the only challenge Coco must face, since she also has to get along with other apprentices of Qifrey, who are all part of his Atelier.

