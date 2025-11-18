Crunchyroll’s Latest Movie Cannot be Stopped at The Box Office

Crunchyroll has had quite the year at the movies, with the streaming service leaning further into bringing some of the biggest anime movies from Japan to North America. It’s impossible to dispute that their biggest film remains Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle, thanks to Tanjiro and the Hashira garnering hundreds of millions at the box office. The Demon Slayer Corps was far from the only anime offering that hit the West in 2025, however, and said movie is continuing to remain a silver screen powerhouse. While far from hitting the Infinity Castle heights, Denji has plenty to celebrate all the same.

Chainsaw Man The Movie: The Reze Arc has been in Japanese theaters for nine weeks at this point, and while it hasn’t always been at the top spot, this doesn’t mean it can’t make its way back up the food chain. In its ninth week, the latest tale of Denji and his Devil Hunters has once again taken the top spot at the Japanese box office, which might come as a big surprise for many. Shockingly, the Chainsaw Devil overtook another MAPPA production, as Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution recently arrived in Japan’s theaters.

So why did Chainsaw Man The Movie: The Reze Arc return to the number one spot? Well, over this past weekend in Japan, theaters began to have “cheer screenings,” aka events that encourage theater-goers to get loud and celebrate the film during its showings. While only held at seven theaters over this past weekend in Japan, it was seemingly enough to push it over the edge to overcome Yuji Itadori’s latest film. With Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution hitting North American theaters next month, it will be interesting to see which MAPPA production ultimately comes out on top in the West this year.

Chainsaw Man Continues to Rev Its Engine

Chainsaw Man The Movie: The Reze Arc has received such praise that it is considered by many anime fans to be one of the best works from Studio MAPPA, who are already well known for works like Jujutsu Kaisen, Attack on Titan, and Hell’s Paradise, to name a few. Following its success, the question now remains how Denji’s animated adventures will continue. To date, there is quite a bit of material left to adapt from the manga, potentially meaning years of future animated episodes and/or movies to come. While the fight against the Bomb Devil was a battle that nearly destroyed Japan as a whole, it might be seen as “small potatoes” in the face of what’s to come.

When it comes to Chainsaw Man’s manga, creator Tatsuki Fujimoto is leaning both into titanic battles and controversy thanks to recent chapters. Currently, Denji is fighting against the War Devil for the fate of the world, and Fujimoto has had no problem taking some eye-popping shots at North America in the process. Whenever this fight is animated, it’s sure to be a major event within the anime world.

