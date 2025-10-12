Major Fantasy Anime Reveals First Look at 2026 Release Following Delay

One major Fantasy anime series has dropped its first real update after it was hit with a huge delay coming next year. The Fall 2025 anime schedule is now underway as fans are getting to see a whole new wave of anime releases, but there are a few shows that didn’t make it to the schedule. Because while there are a few shows that had been scheduled to make their debut sometime this year, they were hit with rather sudden delays and are now going to be releasing sometime next year instead. Some of these delays hit highly anticipated shows too.

The anime adaptation for Kamome Shirahama’s Witch Hat Atelier was one such show that fans were hoping to see in action sometime this year. It’s a Fantasy series that is already a cult hit manga with fans, so there has been a lot of anticipation in seeing whether or not it would have the same success with its TV anime release. But now that it has been delayed until 2026, a new update during the New York Comic Con 2025 weekend has revealed the first new look at Witch Hat Atelier‘s anime debut. Check it out below.

Why Witch Hat Atelier Was Delayed Until 2026

As part of Crunchyroll’s reveals during the New York Comic Con 2025 weekend, this new look at Witch Hat Atelier’s new anime is the first real look at Qifrey ahead of the magical entity’s debut. They have also previously confirmed that the new anime will be streaming with Crunchyroll when it premieres for fans in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East and CIS. Kodansha USA has also licensed the manga for an English language release, and it’s currently available to check out on shelves in the meantime.

“The TV anime ‘Witch Hat Atelier’ will have its broadcast schedule changed from 2025 to 2026 in order to deliver the series with the highest possible quality and to fully showcase its charm,” the official statement from Witch Hat Atelier‘s anime production staff read back when the delay was first announced. “We sincerely apologize to everyone who has been looking forward to the broadcast. Our staff is working with the utmost dedication and care on the production. Further updates will be announced via the official team as soon as they are decided. We kindly ask for your patience and understanding.”

What to Know for Witch Hat Atelier

Witch Hat Atelier’s anime will be directed by Ayumu Watanabe (who is also directing the new Akane-banashi anime coming next year) for Bug Films with Hiroaki Kojima producing, Kairi Unabara handling the character designs, and Yuka Kitamura composing the music. The delay was a bit of a worry to fans who had been following along Bug Films’ most recent release, Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead. That series had been hit with multiple delays during its broadcast run, and that ultimately had an impact on how many fans actually watched it.

There could have been a chance that if Witch Hat Atelier had the same kind of schedule, the series would have come across delays if it was pushed out before the team thought it was ready. Waiting until next year is going to be tough, but at least it seems like the anime is going to be in as complete of a state as possible when it finally does air.

