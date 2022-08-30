Dandadan Anime Rumors Resurface Thanks to WIT Studio

Dandadan is one of the best series under Shueisha right now, and the supernatural rom-com is gaining fans by the day. Of course, this means the pleas for an anime have already started. It seems inevitable the series will head to TV at some point with the only question being when the adaptation gets underway. And now, new rumors have popped up about a Dandadan anime under WIT Studio.

The whole thing got started when fans noticed a special new follower under Tatsu Yukinobu's Twitter. The Dandadan creator is now being followed by WIT Studio as you can see below. And of course, the simple move has sent the fandom into a tizzy.

WIT Studio's Twitter account has started following Tatsu Yukinobu, mangaka of Dandadan.



No announcement nor information has been teased for the series as of yet. pic.twitter.com/MnqcPBo2pV — Shonen Jump News – Unofficial (@WSJ_manga) August 27, 2022

After all, Dandadan is one of the most promising titles under Shueisha these days, and it is one of its most recent hits. The series debuted in Shonen Jump+ back in April 2021, after all. With six volumes to its name, Dandadan has become a hit thanks to its rom-com aesthetic and supernatural thrills. Momo Ayase and Okarun are standouts at the publisher, that's for sure. So of course, fans want Dandadan to get an anime ASAP with a well-respected studio. Obviously, WIT Studio fits the bill, but it seems likely Tatsu's series will need some more volumes on hand before an adaptation can be announced. So for now, fans will have to wait and see where this Shueisha title goes.

Want to know more about Dandadan? You can check out the series' official synopsis here: "Momo Ayase strikes up an unusual friendship with her school's UFO fanatic, whom she nicknames "Okarun" because he has a name that is not to be said aloud. While Momo believes in spirits, she thinks aliens are nothing but nonsense. Her new friend, meanwhile, thinks the exact opposite. To settle matters, the two set out to prove each other wrong-Momo to a UFO hotspot and Okarun to a haunted tunnel! What unfolds next is a beautiful story of young love...and oddly horny aliens and spirits?"

What do you make of this latest rumor? Would you like to see Dandadan get its own anime? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.