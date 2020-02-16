Gorgeous Demon Slayer Cosplay Envisions Femme Zenitsu

Demon Slayer is riding high on its success from the past year. Thanks to the manga’s anime adaptation, there are millions of fans invested in Tanjiro’s journey nowadays. Not long ago, Demon Slayer took home a prestigious award from Crunchyroll, and the fandom is celebrating in kind. Of course, that means cosplayers are out in full force, and one of them is wowing netizens with their genderbent take on Zenitsu.

Over on Instagram, fans were greeted by the stunning tribute thanks to teitei.jpg. The cosplayer decided to give Zenitsu a shot given the character’s fan-favorite status, but they decided to explore their femme side for fun.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“It’s the first time I’ve [changed genders] and I really like this take on my baby Zenitsu. Do you see Chuntaro in this picture,” the cosplayer wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ✨TEI TEI✨ (@teitei.jpg) on Feb 6, 2020 at 12:50pm PST

As you can see, the cosplay perfectly capture Zenitsu thanks to their gorgeous cloak. The orange-and-yellow number works perfected with the cosplayer’s uniform, and the rest of Zenitsu is shaped up with a stunning wig. The femme makeover gives Zenitsu some long flow hair that is pulled back into a gorgeous tie. And if you look real closely, you will find Chuntaro hiding amongst the details of this spot-on photoshoot.

Given the success of Demon Slayer, fans can expect more and more cosplays like this to show up. Not only has the anime won over fans, but it has wowed critics in Japan and around the world. Even the executives at Shonen Jump have been stunned by Demon Slayer‘s growth, and it continues to rise with each release. So if you want to be ready to watch the anime’s first movie this year, well – you better getting to binging ASAP!

What do you make of this genderbent Demon Slayer cosplay…? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

If you wanted to check out the original Japanese run of the anime for yourself, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba‘s first season is now complete and streaming on Crunchyroll, FunimationNOW, and Hulu. The series is also currently airing new episodes of the English dub on Adult Swim’s Toonami programming block.