Demon Slayer Manga Hits Historic Sales Milestone

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is currently one of the biggest action manga and anime franchises running in the pages of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump. Following the success of the anime's first season launching the original manga into explosive new levels of popularity, Koyoharu Gotoge's manga has officially reached 40 million copies in print. The manga has crossed all sorts of milestones thanks to this newfound popularity as well, but the latest sales milestone for the manga is most likely going to be the biggest accomplishment for the series thus far and a testament to how big it is now.

According to new listings from Oricon for the week of January 27-February 2 (as compiled by ANN), Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has taken all ten spots in the weekly Top 10 manga chart. This is the first time any manga series has done this since Oricon began sharing these rankings in 2008.

The best selling volumes for the series were the eighth (with over 148,00 copies sold), seventh, seventeenth, first, ninth, tenth, twelfth, eleventh, second, and fourteenth volumes. Along with claiming all the top ten spots in the rankings, the series also took the eleventh through eighteenth spots with the thirteenth, fifteenth, third, sixteenth, fourth, fifth, and sixth volumes.

Demon Slayer is doing well in Japan along with the rest of the world as the manga was confirmed to be dominating Amazon's sales chart as well. This doesn't seem to be limited to manga sales either as the franchise's official Twitter account has reached a new milestone of one million followers, and the opening theme song is still dominating music charts in Japan months after the anime came to an end.

With the series preparing a new anime release with a movie adapting the events of the Infinity Train arc (which we'll be seeing more of soon), there are no signs of slowing down for the franchise just yet. Have you checked out Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba's manga yet? Waiting for something in particular? Excited for the new movie coming soon? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

If you wanted to check out the original Japanese run of the anime for yourself, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba's first season is now complete and streaming on Crunchyroll, FunimationNOW, and Hulu. The series is also currently airing new episodes of the English dub on Adult Swim's Toonami programming block.

