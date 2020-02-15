Crunchyroll's 2020 Anime Awards Winners Revealed

2019 had one of the most stacked years in a while, and it capped off a strong decade of anime as a whole. There were some series that started off the year strong such as Mob Psycho 100 Season 2, series taking over conversation such as The Rising of the Shield Hero, some major action series ending the year strong such as Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, and even some quieter hits such as Kaguya-sama: Love is War, Carole & Tuesday, and The Promised Neverland. For whatever taste you have, there seemed to be anime that was a perfect fit for it!

To celebrate such a stacked year, Crunchyroll went all out for their fourth annual Anime Awards! Tabulating 11 million votes across 8 languages among countries such as United States, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and Canada, Crunchyroll announced the winners at the Crunchyroll HQ in San Francisco during a special stream co-hosted by WWE Superstar Xavier Woods.

The winners of the fourth annual Crunchyroll Anime Awards for 2020 are as follows:

Anime of the Year: Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Best Animation: Mob Psycho 100 II

Mob Psycho 100 II Best Opening Sequence: Mob Psycho 100 II, ♪ 99.9 - MOB CHOIR feat. sajou no hana

Mob Psycho 100 II, ♪ 99.9 - MOB CHOIR feat. sajou no hana Best Ending Sequence: KAGUYA-SAMA: LOVE IS WAR, ♪ Chikatto Chika Chikaa♡ - Konomi Kohara

KAGUYA-SAMA: LOVE IS WAR, ♪ Chikatto Chika Chikaa♡ - Konomi Kohara Best Boy: Tanjiro Kamado, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba

Tanjiro Kamado, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Best Girl: Raphtalia, The Rising of the Shield Hero

Raphtalia, The Rising of the Shield Hero Best Score: Mocky, Carole & Tuesday

Mocky, Carole & Tuesday Best VA Performance (JP): Yuichi Nakamura voices Bruno Bucciarati in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind

Yuichi Nakamura voices Bruno Bucciarati in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind Best VA Performance (EN): Billy Kametz voices Naofumi in The Rising of the Shield Hero

Billy Kametz voices Naofumi in The Rising of the Shield Hero Best Director: Tetsuro Araki, Chief Director and Masashi Koizuka, Director – Attack on Titan Season 3

Tetsuro Araki, Chief Director and Masashi Koizuka, Director – Attack on Titan Season 3 Best Character Design: Satoshi Iwataki, Original Character Design by Hiroyuki Asada, Dororo

Satoshi Iwataki, Original Character Design by Hiroyuki Asada, Dororo Best Protagonist: Senku, Dr. STONE

Senku, Dr. STONE Best Antagonist: Isabella, The Promised Neverland

Isabella, The Promised Neverland Best Fight Scene: Tanjiro & Nezuko vs. Rui, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba

Tanjiro & Nezuko vs. Rui, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Best Couple: Kaguya Shinomiya & Miyuki Shirogane, KAGUYA-SAMA: LOVE IS WAR

Kaguya Shinomiya & Miyuki Shirogane, KAGUYA-SAMA: LOVE IS WAR Best Drama: Vinland Saga, WIT STUDIO

Vinland Saga, WIT STUDIO Best Fantasy: The Promised Neverland, CloverWorks

The Promised Neverland, CloverWorks Best Comedy: KAGUYA-SAMA: LOVE IS WAR, A-1 Pictures

KAGUYA-SAMA: LOVE IS WAR, A-1 Pictures Industry Icon: George Wada, WIT STUDIO

What do you think of the slate of winners this year? Do you agree or disagree with Crunchyroll's Anime Awards results? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!