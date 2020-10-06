These Demon Slayer Halloween Costumes Are Perfect for Fans

✖

Demon Slayer is one of the biggest anime out there, so you know what that means this October. While some kids will want to dress up as Iron Man or Scooby-Doo, others will be more interested in wielding Tanjiro's katana. The Halloween season is upon, and families around the country are planning their pandemic-proof plans for the spooky holiday. So if you need help finding costume options for Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, we have you covered here at ComicBook.com.

If you are looking for a fast and easy shopping experience, Amazon will be your answer this holiday season. Demon Slayer is a bit too niche for large Halloween costumers to work on, but Amazon has them beat. The retailer has several cosplay-centric shops that have costumes ready for purchase.

For instance, C-ZOFEK has an array of costumes from the anime. There are pieces available for Tanjiro, Nezuko, Shinobu, Tomioka, Zenitsu, and more. These outfits come highly rated with five-star averages, but they do cost a bit of money. The outfits cost an average of $60 USD before shipping and taxes, so that is worth noting.

(Photo: ufotable)

There are other cosplay stores available for Demon Slayer fans looking for even more variety. Amazon carries miccocostumes for fans, and it is a popular choice amongst beginner cosplayers. Its prices are slightly cheaper, and it carries costumes for Tanjiro to start.

Of course, fans can cut down their costume's price by nitpicking the pieces they buy. Demon Slayer can be difficult to DIY given all its historical clothing, but it isn't impossible. Amazon carries retailers such as SMARTC and Cos-Love which sell individual pieces of an outfit. So if you just need Tanjiro's coat or Inosuke's mask, that is doable for $30 USD or so.

What do you think about these costumes? Which Demon Slayer character you would like to dress up as? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.