Demon Slayer Stars Tease Season Two Possibility

If you are in love with Demon Slayer, then you should know you are not the only one. The TV series has become a go-to for Shonen fans since its debut, and season one has wowed time and again. Now, fans are wondering whether a second season will get approved, and it seems the stars of the show are feeling good about it.

Recently, fans started buzzing when the voice actors behind Demon Slayer‘s leads spoke up about the show. As the first season comes to an end, all eyes were on Madman Anime Festival in Melbourne this past weekend where stars Natsuki Hanae (Tanjiro) and Akari Kito (Nezuko) appeared.

And what did they have to say about Demon Slayer‘s future? Well, they could not be specific, but they did have this to say about the show. “Tanjiro’s story will continue,” Hanae told fans at the convention. “We hope you enjoy Demon Slayer.”

While the comment is far from confirmation, fans are glad to see the stars are confident in the show’s continuation. Demon Slayer didn’t have major name brand recognition in the West when it went live, but it has since earned a solid following. Nowadays, Demon Slayer is looking forward to premiering on Toonami with its English dub. Now, fans are counting the days until the anime confirms plans for a second season, and they can celebrate with Hanae who will be more than excited.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba debuted in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in February 2016. You can read its synopsis here: “Since ancient times, rumors have abounded of man-eating demons lurking in the woods. Because of this, the local townsfolk never venture outside at night. Legend has it that a demon slayer also roams the night, hunting down these bloodthirsty demons. For young Tanjiro, these rumors will soon to become his harsh reality. Ever since the death of his father, Tanjiro has taken it upon himself to support his family. Although their lives may be hardened by tragedy, they’ve found happiness. But that ephemeral warmth is shattered one day when Tanjiro finds his family slaughtered and the lone survivor, his sister Nezuko, turned into a demon. To his surprise, however, Nezuko still shows signs of human emotion and thought… Thus begins Tanjiro’s request to fight demons and turn his sister human again.”