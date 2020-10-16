Demon Slayer Unveils Complete Manga Box Set

✖

Ironically, Demon Slayer's continued success with its anime and feature-length movie is adapting a series that has already come to a close in the pages of its manga, and fans will have the opportunity to buy a complete box set of the series created by Koyoharu Gotouge. With the second season set to arrive later this year, continuing the events that were laid out during the adventures of the Mugen Train, we imagine that the popularity of what has become one of Shonen Jump's biggest franchises will continue to grow as the anime attempts to cap off the story of Tanjiro and company.

Demon Slayer ended in 2020 in the pages of Weekly Shonen Jump, running for four years, leaving many fans astonished at how quickly the story of Tanjiro and the Demon Slayer Corps came to a close. While we aren't currently sure how many more anime seasons, or anime movies, are in store for the Shonen franchise, it's clear that plenty of anime fans will be following the story of Tanjiro, Nezuko, Zenitsu, and Inosuke until the end of the line. Currently, Gotouge has not revealed any plans of revisiting the world of the Demon Slayer Corps with a sequel or spin-off but there are more than a few readers who would love to return.

Twitter User Demon Slayer Podcast took a dive into the design of the complete manga box set for Demon Slayer, hitting stores this fall and giving fans the opportunity to relive the popular Shonen or experience the adventures of Tanjiro and his friends for the first time:

Demon Slayer: Mugen Train changed a lot for the world of Tanjiro, as he attempted to gain counsel from the Flame Hashira, Rengoku, as he tried to discover the secret of Fire Breathing. Stuck aboard a runaway locomotive that was haunted by some of the most powerful demons that they've ever encountered to date, the grim story of the Mugen Train did a lot of character building while also adding in plenty of action into the mix as well.

Will you be picking up this Complete Box Set for Demon Slayer?