Demon Slayer Movie Breaks Records with First Home Video Release

Demon Slayer: Mugen Train broke records when it hit theaters in Japan, North America, and the world, pulling in serious amounts of money and making it the most profitable anime film of all time in the East and it seems as if the first feature-length film following Tanjiro and his friends is breaking records with its home release. While the film hasn't hit home video in North America yet, with the movie being available later this month, it has already been released in Japan and is proving that the desire to experience the film continues following its theatrical run.

Demon Slayer's first film has sold 268,000 Blu-Ray discs on its first day, as well as 218,00 regular-edition DVDs, making it the most sold physical media in Japan to date. The film is set to hit the digital domain in the West starting on June 22nd, allowing anime fans to purchase the film to add to their online library, while Funimation also revealed that subscribers to their streaming service will also be able to watch the film for free on the same date. Needless to say, the movie continues on quite the hot streak since being released last year into theaters in Japan and spells good news for Demon Slayer before its second season drops.

(Photo: Ufotable)

Anime movies can be interesting in that many of them are released as "side stories" that don't take place in the main continuity of the franchise, with Dragon Ball Z for example releasing over a dozen films that didn't take place in the main story. For fans of Demon Slayer, however, it is absolutely necessary to watch the Mugen Train movie as the events that take place in between the first and second seasons. With Tanjiro and his friends attempting to ask the Flame Hashira, Rengoku, how to utilize the power of "Flame Breathing", the movie changes things up big time in the journey of the Demon Slayer Corps.

The second season of Demon Slayer has yet to reveal when it will arrive, but it has given fans a window of this year, starting off with the "Entertainment District Arc", which will be dealing with the ramifications of Tanjiro's latest adventure.

