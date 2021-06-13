Demon Slayer Season Two Lands a Release Window

✖

Demon Slayer has become one of the most valuable properties to come from anime as of late, and its popularity is still on the rise. As fans around the world get to know Tanjiro, the manga and anime are thriving off new sales. This is why netizens are so eager for season two to go live, and it seems the project has nabbed a release window.

The update comes from Yahoo! Japan as its page updated a report on Demon Slayer recently. The news network clarified a fact about the anime's second season by adding in a release window, and it should not surprise fans. After all, the show is set for an October 2021 comeback, so netizens can hone in on the month.

(Photo: Ufotable)

This news isn't all too surprising to hear, and anime fans were expecting such a release window. If you did not know, Demon Slayer previously told fans its second season would go live sometime in 2021, but most fans zeroed in on the fall. That is because the anime industry has some very competitive cours, and the Fall 2021 outlet had room to fit a primetime comeback.

Now, fans are simply waiting for Demon Slayer to put out an official release date. Netizens are expecting season two to debut in the first-half of October, but that could always change. The anime's team must be eager to bring season two to life, so you cannot blame the push. And in light of the series' first movie, season two has some massive expectations to meet this year. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Mugen Train is the highest-grossing anime movie of all-time as its global gross has crossed $500,000 USD. There is something about Tanjrio that keeps fans coming back for more, so this fall comeback is destined to make a splash...!

What do you think of this season two update? Will you be checking out Demon Slayer's next installment? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.