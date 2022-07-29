Demon Slayer Cosplay Gives The Sound Hashira a Fem Makeover

The second season of Demon Slayer focused on two major Hashira, with the Flame Hashira Rengoku and the Sound Hashira Tengen Uzui taking center stage. While the former was the focus of the Mugen Train Arc, the latter arrived as a part of the Entertainment District Arc and had Tanjiro and his friends taking on the toughest battle of their lives. The future of Tengen is up in the air at this point considering the injuries he suffered fighting against the demonic Gyutaro, but it's clear that cosplayers are still reveling in the exploits of the Sound Hashira.

Aside from being one of the most powerful Hashira that Tanjiro and his young swordsmen have encountered to date, Tengen Uzui also had three wives who were able to lend a hand during the fight against the demonic siblings of Gyutaro and Daki. Following his bloody fight with the older brother of the pair, the Sound Hashira lost both his eye and his arm during the Entertainment District Arc, with Tengen coming to the realization that his days as a member of the Demon Slayer Corps potentially coming to an end. While his fellow Hashira aren't wanting him to retire any time soon, that decision might be out of their hands.

Instagram Cosplayer Jahara Jayde created an amazing interpretation of the powerful swordsman who was instrumental in defeating the two demons that were terrorizing the Entertainment District and normally chowing down on innocent victims in order to increase their respective powers:

Demon Slayer's third season is slated to arrive next year and will be adapting the story of the Swordsmith Village Arc, which will focus on the new Hashira outside of Sound and Flame. While Tengen most likely won't be seen picking up his swords again anytime soon, it definitely wouldn't come as a surprise to see the Sound Hashira return to the franchise before the anime adaptation comes to a close. Expect plenty more action and Hashira when Ufotable brings back the anime adaptation in 2023.

