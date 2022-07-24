Demon Slayer Producer Reveals His Entertainment District Highlights

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba fans are excited to see what could come with the third season of the anime thanks to how much has already happened, and the producer behind the series has revealed his particular highlights from the Entertainment District arc. The second season of the series wrapped up its run earlier this year with the adaptation of the arc from Koyoharu Gotouge's original manga, and with it fans got to see some of the best fights in the series to date. The arc pit Tanjiro Kamado and the others against the Upper Moons, and kicked off a huge new wave of intense conflicts for the anime going forward.

At a special panel for Demon Slayer's anime during Anime Expo earlier this month (of which ComicBook.com was in attendance), ufotable producer Yuma Takahashi opened up about all sorts of secrets behind the anime's production. When asked about what he particularly enjoyed about the anime's take on the Entertainment District arc, his main response was to point out that he enjoyed seeing how much Tanjiro had grown over the course of the arc. More specifically, he enjoyed the growth in each of the cast's performances.

(Photo: ufotable)

When speaking about his highlights for Demon Slayer's Entertainment District arc, Takahashi revealed that he enjoyed Tanjiro star Natsuki Hanae's performance and how it seemed like he along with the rest of the cast had elevated each of their performances overall. When asked about performing for the Entertainment District arc, Hanae noted how Tanjiro had become much stronger following the Mugen Train events thanks to inheriting Kyojuro Rengoku's will. But Hanae also noted how the threat from the enemies have gotten much stronger as well.

Both Takahashi and Hanae noted how much had changed for each of the characters since the Mugen Train arc, and it's especially apparent by the end of the Entertainment District arc that each of the young fighters are growing that much more. It's part of the team's goals for the third season to reflect that, and they ultimately hope that fans enjoy what comes next just as much as they enjoyed everything that came before.

How did you like Demon Slayer's Entertainment District arc in the anime? Where does it rank among your favorite stories in the anime so far?