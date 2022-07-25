Demon Slayer Cosplay Readies Mitsuri for Season 3

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is currently working on returning for the third season of the anime, and one awesome cosplay is ready for Mitsuri Kanroji's big fight in the anime! The second season of the anime ended its run earlier this year with the Entertainment District arc from Koyoharu Gotoge's original manga series, and with it introduced a whole new world of threats that Tanjiro Kamado and the others still need to face. With the stronger demons now finally making their move, the stronger allies will be jumping into the thick of things too as the fights get tougher and tougher.

Demon Slayer Season 3 will be picking up with the Swordsmith Village arc from the manga series, and one of the major new additions to the fight this time around is the Love Hashira, Mitsuri. She'll be jumping into the fight in order to counter another member of the Upper Ranks that shows up in the next arc, and soon fans will get to see all of the skills she is capable of unleashing. Now artist @fayna_cos on Instagram has teased fans about some of these skills with some awesome cosplay of Mitsuri for Demon Slayer's big comeback! Check it out below:

There has unfortunately yet to be a release date or window set for Demon Slayer's Swordsmith Village arc, but it has confirmed that it will be featuring a returning cast and staff from the previous two seasons and Mugen Train feature film. Along with bringing Mitsuri to the fight in full, the arc will also bring in the Mist Hashira, Muichiro Tokito, into the fight as some pretty strong demons make their move. The arc sees Tanjiro heading to the titular village in order to fix his broken sword, and things really only get even more heated from that point on.

After what happened to the two Hashira who joined the fights so far, there are all sorts of eyes on whether or not these two Hashira can somehow escape that same fate. As Tanjiro and the others need to get stronger to deal with all of their new opponents as the series goes forward, those in the upper tiers will need to do their best to keep up. Are you looking forward to seeing how Mitsuri fights in Demon Slayer's third season? Let us know all of your thoughts about it and everything Demon Slayer in the comments!